Olde Nightrifter
Status/Non-Staus is among the Canadian acts headed to SXSW.

Halifax platform Side Door brings indie artists to South By South West

The Airbnb of gigs launched in Halifax's north end–now it's making Austin's biggest fest more accessible.

By

It's depressing but it's a fact: Any night a band spends on the road *not* performing, it is hemorrhaging money. This is what makes touring complicated and difficult. How do you get from your town to the next without running into the red?

Since 2017, Halifax-founded online platform/Airbnb of gigs Side Door has been solving this issue, connecting artists with alternative venues so that, suddenly, the stretch between Halifax and, say, Montreal, is an opportunity instead of a financial liability. If anywhere—from a bowling alley to your living room—can be a concert hall, cities with venue dearths (like ours) have a chance at attracting more live music and touring becomes more accessible.

Related
“The arts work because there's an audience and artists. And so we actually need the spaces to connect audiences and artists together.”

The show must go...where?: Art has always been there for you. But what happens when the "there" dissappears?

Related
Are online shows live music's new lifeline?

Are online shows live music's new lifeline?: Halifax's Side Door is "hoping to be a life raft for artists" during the pandemic.

During the pandemic, when touring screeched to a halt, Side Door rose from national music industry notice to international buzz as it pioneered an interface for livestreamed shows.

Now, it's helping kick-start in-person show-going again. Earlier this month, the platform announced it is partnering with Texas mega-festival South by Southwest, its biggest venture yet. "It can be challenging for artists to afford the expense of getting to SXSW, let alone generate interest for their showcases. In partnership with SXSW, Side Door will work with selected artists and their teams to set up shows in Side Door 'Spaces' en route to Austin, amplifying their journey by pairing them with photographers and videographers at each tour stop," a press release explains, naming buzzy acts like Status/Non-Status (formerly known as WHOOP-Szo) and Bad Waitress among the acts involved.

The tour culminates with an official artist's showcase at the festival on March 18.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Attention Indigenous musicians: The OHSOTO’KINO Recording Bursary program wants to help you record an album

By Morgan Mullin

OHSOTO'KINO Recording Bursary recipients get a week's worth of studio time.

Getting to the bottom of the competing Van Gogh exhibits in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

A press shot from Beyond Van Gogh

3 event ideas to make Valentine's Day 2022 special

By Morgan Mullin

UnCovered: The Music of Dolly Parton lets you celebrate the country music GOAT while you shelter in place.

Council rejects staff advice in vote to give the new Art Gallery of Nova Scotia $7 million

By Morgan Mullin

Jordan Bennett shared the vision he co-created for the new AGNS on his Instagram profile, saying the entrance is "based on the Mi’kmaq peaked hat worn by the matriarchs of our community."
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Getting to the bottom of the competing Van Gogh exhibits in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

A press shot from Beyond Van Gogh

“Ram Ranch” explained: the naked truth about the song trolling the convoysation

By Oriol Salvador

“Ram Ranch” explained: the naked truth about the song trolling the convoysation

Attention Indigenous musicians: The OHSOTO’KINO Recording Bursary program wants to help you record an album

By Morgan Mullin

OHSOTO'KINO Recording Bursary recipients get a week's worth of studio time.

7 TV series and movies to stream this African Heritage Month

By Morgan Mullin

CBC's The Porter launches February 21.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.