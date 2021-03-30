News + Opinion
News + Opinion » City

Pups and pints on patios will now be a common occurrence across the province.

Pups and pints on patios will now be a common occurrence across the province. RYAN WILLIAMS

Halifax patios now more accessible to dogs than disabled people 

Get excited to pet Tucker at the patio bar, but don’t forget that a segment of the human population is still waiting for equal access.

