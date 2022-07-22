Halifax musician-producer Erin Costelo chosen as part of nation-wide Women in the Studio program.

"M
y dream would be to balance my touring with my producing gigs," Halifax singer-songwriter and producer-powerhouse Erin Costelo told The Coast back in 2018, when we put her on the cover to celebrate her landmark album Sweet Marie
—an Americana-yet-R&B effort that not only revived a career she was ready to send off, but also became one of the year's best records. This month, that dream became a stride closer, as Costelo was selected as one of six producers nation-wide for the prestigious Women in the Studio program.
Costelo—a scene vet who's been releasing records since 2007—produced Sweet Marie
, but she's also produced the likes of
Appalachian-tinged Kaia Kater (a Rolling Stone favourite).
It's considered by industry estimates, though, that Costelo's in slim company: The latest numbers indicate that only three percent of music producers identify as women, a ratio that's one woman for every 38 male producers. This accelerator program—which provides networking opportunities and skill development—aims to even the score.