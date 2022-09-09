The wake for community leader and legendary battle MC Pat Stay will be Sep 10 from 5-9pm at Atlantic Funeral Homes in Dartmouth.
Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

An open-to-the-public wake will be held Sep 10 at Atlantic Funeral Homes in Dartmouth.

Funeral and final visitation information for the late Pat Stay began circulating on social media today, posted by friends and family of the deceased. The internationally acclaimed battle rapper was fatally stabbed on Sept. 4 on Lower Water Street. Stay was 36 years old.


As well as being a world-renowned MC (battle rapping is an often-live style of hip hop that sees participants swap insults and boasts in rapid-fire, rhyming succession), Stay was a pivotal scene sustainer in HRM, acting as a mentor and inspiration to countless other local musicians—many of whom have spent the better part of this week posting tributes online.


Both Eminem and Drake have also given tribute to Stay since his death, with Slim calling Stay “one of the best battlers of all time.


All are welcome to join in memorial of Stay at an open-to-the-public wake on Sept. 10 at Atlantic Funeral Homes (771 Main Street, Dartmouth). The wake runs from 5-9pm.


On Sept. 11, a funeral will be held for Stay at 2pm at the same location. A GoFundMe campaign is currently raising funds to cover the memorial costs. As of publication, $191,322 has been raised towards its $800,000 goal. “We are setting up this fund to help raise money for our fallen brothers [sic] family,” the campaign info states. “He has been taken from the world far too soon and many will be devastated forever.”

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
