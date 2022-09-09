Halifax mourns the death of Pat Stay, famed battle rapper and community leader

Funeral and final visitation information for the late Pat Stay began circulating on social media today, posted by friends and family of the deceased. The internationally acclaimed battle rapper was fatally stabbed on Sept. 4 on Lower Water Street. Stay was 36 years old.

As well as being a world-renowned MC (battle rapping is an often-live style of hip hop that sees participants swap insults and boasts in rapid-fire, rhyming succession), Stay was a pivotal scene sustainer in HRM, acting as a mentor and inspiration to countless other local musicians—many of whom have spent the better part of this week posting tributes online.

Both Eminem and Drake have also given tribute to Stay since his death, with Slim calling Stay “one of the best battlers of all time.”

All are welcome to join in memorial of Stay at an open-to-the-public wake on Sept. 10 at Atlantic Funeral Homes (771 Main Street, Dartmouth). The wake runs from 5-9pm.