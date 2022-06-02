Halifax-made film Compulsus to show at Toronto's Inside Out Festival this week

I

t's a not-well-enough known statistic thattwo-thirds of Canadians know a woman who has been abused physically, emotionally or sexually—but it's a fact that's been seared on the brain of director Tara Thorne. A former Coast staffer (we shared a double-wide desk in the summer of 2016), Thorne's simmering, provocative debut feature—titled—stems from this figure, jutting outwards like an extended middle finger to the patriarchy as it lays out what it's like for one woman and her friends (main character Wally) to live under this knowledge.Inspired bybills itself as "an iThe flick will be shown in Toronto this Friday, June 3 as part of the queer film festival Inside Out.