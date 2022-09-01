Submitted
The library's back terrace will host some of the upcoming talks slated for this fall.

Halifax Libraries announce fall speaker series

Peter Mansbridge, Kate Beaton and more visit your local branch this fall.

If fall remains synonymous in your mind with learning, Halifax Public Libraries has your back (as ever): Earlier this week, the community hub announced a slate of fall speaking series, which will be held at the Central Library branch from now until Novemeber.

Highlights include a panel discussion on the value of arts and culture in society co-presented with The Walrus; a six-part speaking series that sees authors from Fernwood Publishing separating fact from fiction to help get readers on the same page and a community conversation on Black equity in health care.

Peter Mansbridge will be at the Central Library on September 14 for "a discussion of journalism, celebrity, diversity, media, and social responsibility," while local graphic novelist Kate Beaton celebrates her newest book, Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands with a launch party at the library on September 20.

View the full slate of upcoming happenings via the library's calendar portal

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
