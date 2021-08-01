submitted
Advocates of Truth are a brother MC duo, blending hip hop and dancehall to make you move.

Halifax Jazz Festival’s live shows are just the summer fun we need

Local favourites like Asia & Nu Gruv perform at Grand Parade Aug 5-8.

By

Don’t listen to that feeling in your gut or the fallish chill in the air: Summer isn’t over yet. Want proof? Look no further than Halifax Jazz Festival’s recent revival of live, in-person performances. After an early festival slate that featured regional all-stars performing virtually (like Kim Harris, P’tit Belliveau and Measha Brueggergosman, to name a few), the venerable summer showcase has announced, thanks to easing COVID restrictions, a slate of free performances will be held this weekend at Grand Parade (1770 Barrington Street). The nightly, 7pm showcases kick off with the sonic storm of Alan Silyboy & The Thundermakers Thursday, while festival mainstay Asia & Nu Gruv will bring big dance party energy Friday evening. Saturday’s headlined by indie rock favourite The Town Heroes, and Sunday’s opening act is a can’t miss performance by up-and-coming MC duo Advocates of Truth, hitting the stage at 1pm. See you there—and don’t forget your mask!

Related
Measha Brueggergosman, famed Atlantic Canadian soprano and also fashion icon, plays Jazz Fest virtually July 16.

Halifax Jazz Fest announces first wave of acts: P'tit Belliveau, Ben Caplan and more slated for livestreams from July 14-August 15.

Related
Breagh Isabel’s swapped the acoustic guitar she helmed in Port Cities for a synth-y laced sound.

Breagh Isabel’s “Girlfriends” may be the song of COVID summer: The former Port Cities band member is solo, signed to Warner and singing of uncertainty.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016, when she began as the publication’s Listings Editor, working her way up to her...
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Music

Cape Breton folk band Beòlach playing Halifax Thursday night

By Morgan Mullin

Beòlach is a beloved trad-roots four-piece from Cape Breton.

Seven must-see concerts in Halifax this weekend

By Morgan Mullin

Reeny Smith headlines the ANSMA Freedom Festival this Sunday at Dartmouth Ferry Terminal Park.

Breagh Isabel’s “Girlfriends” may be the song of COVID summer

By Morgan Mullin

Breagh Isabel’s swapped the acoustic guitar she helmed in Port Cities for a synth-y laced sound.

4 live music shows to see this weekend

By Morgan Mullin

Burry’s brand of indie pop-rock makes them one of the city’s most exciting new artists.
More »
More Music »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Recent Comments

Trending

What Emancipation Day means to Nova Scotia

By Morgan Mullin

Charmaine Nelson has founded the only research centre dedicated to the study of Canadian slavery, right here in Halifax.

Halifax hunk Chris Gallant will be on The Bachelorette

By Victoria Walton

Bachelorette contestant Chris Gallant, 27, works as a content producer and public speaker in Halifax.

Seven must-see concerts in Halifax this weekend

By Morgan Mullin

Reeny Smith headlines the ANSMA Freedom Festival this Sunday at Dartmouth Ferry Terminal Park.

6 ways to observe Emancipation Day in Halifax

By Morgan Mullin

6 ways to observe Emancipation Day in Halifax

Member Associations

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.