Halifax Jazz Festival’s live shows are just the summer fun we need

Don’t listen to that feeling in your gut or the fallish chill in the air: Summer isn’t over yet. Want proof? Look no further than Halifax Jazz Festival’s recent revival of live, in-person performances. After an early festival slate that featured regional all-stars performing virtually (like Kim Harris, P’tit Belliveau and Measha Brueggergosman, to name a few), the venerable summer showcase has announced, thanks to easing COVID restrictions, a slate of free performances will be held this weekend at Grand Parade (1770 Barrington Street). The nightly, 7pm showcases kick off with the sonic storm of Alan Silyboy & The Thundermakers Thursday, while festival mainstay Asia & Nu Gruv will bring big dance party energy Friday evening. Saturday’s headlined by indie rock favourite The Town Heroes, and Sunday’s opening act is a can’t miss performance by up-and-coming MC duo Advocates of Truth, hitting the stage at 1pm. See you there—and don’t forget your mask!