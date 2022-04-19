Halifax Jazz Festival announces first wave of 2022 acts

Summer 2022 is already heating up to be a good time–and the sizzle factor has climbed even higher with today's announcement that Halifax Jazz Festival is returning to a pre-pandemic format of live, in-person programming on the Halifax waterfront, at St. Matthew’s United Church and at The Carleton.
The first wave of artists announced includes singer-songwriter royalty Julie Doiron whose new album I Thought Of You is on steady rotation at Coast HQ. Also announced? New Orleans jazz/groove stars Tanks and the Bangas, a Grammy-nominated act which won NPR's prestigious Tiny Desk Contest in 2017. Other buzzy shows include a waterfront main stage set starring can-rock stars Half Moon Run and Andy Shauf—and a special showcase by multiple Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Award-winning band The Mellotones, known to heat dance floors all over our fair city.
Halifax Jazz Festival will be held from July 13-17, 2022.