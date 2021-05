f all the things we were looking forward to post-vaccine, swaying in the crowd at the Salter Lot for Jazz Fest was pretty high up on the list. And while the festival announced on Twitter today that it won't be hosting an in-person event this year, we'll at least take solace in the fact that one of the biggest music events of the year is able to go ahead at all—and will actually be running for more days that it typically does. Slated for July 3 to August 15, The 2021 Halifax Jazz Festival will be presented across streaming platforms, the event says. As of yet, there's no word on who'll be performing.

