Halifax Jazz Fest announces Fleet Foxes as first 2023 event headliner

The summertime fest—which runs July 11 to 16—is returning to its longtime home base, the open-air lot where Salter Street meets the Halifax waterfront. As for who will grace the stage on the event's closing day? Today's release also named the 2023 event's first headliners: indie folk titans Fleet Foxes. The Sub Pop-signed band was one of the key players in the folk revival of the early 2000s, before launching the solo career of Father John Misty. Back after its circa-2016 hiatus with a career-best album in 2020 (which won a Grammy and four-star reviews from Pitchfork and Rolling Stone), the band's 1960s-soaked sound remains as groovy as ever.
Opening the Fleet Foxes show is Newfoundland's The Fortunate Ones, a harmony-fuelled folk duo that has been Juno-nominated.
Tickets for the show go on sale Feb 10 at noon via Sonic Concerts and