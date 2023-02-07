 Halifax Jazz Fest announces Fleet Foxes as first 2023 event headliner | Music | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Halifax Jazz Fest announces Fleet Foxes as first 2023 event headliner

The summer event will also return to its former home, the Salter Street lot, July 11-16.

By

Just the info we needed as the wind chill dips to minus 10 degrees today: Summer 2023 is shaping up to be a hot one in Halifax, thanks to Jazz Fest's latest announcement.

The summertime fest—which runs July 11 to 16—is returning to its longtime home base, the open-air lot where Salter Street meets the Halifax waterfront. As for who will grace the stage on the event's closing day? Today's release also named the 2023 event's first headliners: indie folk titans Fleet Foxes. The Sub Pop-signed band was one of the key players in the folk revival of the early 2000s, before launching the solo career of Father John Misty. Back after its circa-2016 hiatus with a career-best album in 2020 (which won a Grammy and four-star reviews from Pitchfork and Rolling Stone), the band's 1960s-soaked sound remains as groovy as ever.

Opening the Fleet Foxes show is Newfoundland's The Fortunate Ones, a harmony-fuelled folk duo that has been Juno-nominated.

Tickets for the show go on sale Feb 10 at noon via Sonic Concerts and
are $81.92 in advance and $87.25 day of show.

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
