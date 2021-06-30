Halifax Jazz Fest announces first wave of acts 

D
espite earlier announcements that this year's Jazz Fest would be online only, the event's newest press release has all its fingers and toes crossed that some in-person shows might just be possible this hot vaxx summer. So far, details on those showcases are still TBD—but in the meantime, a robust roster of online gigs just dropped.
The fest is kicking off year 35 with a series of ticketed, livestreamed shows at Sonic Temple (the legendary Halifax recording studio that counts the likes of Matt Mays
among its alumni). Among the slate? The Polaris Prize longlisted P'tit Belliveau
, who's been making a name for himself at a national level with his bluegrass-backed franco-rap that's a must-listen for Radio Radio fans, plays a livestream July 14; Halifax's own bearded bard Ben Caplan
takes the virtual stage July 15; Soprano superstar Measha Brueggergosman
performs July 16; and a free performance from Halifax folk fave Hillsburn
rounds out the opening week July 17.
Later in the month, folk-pop powerhouses Kim Harris
and Jennah Barry
will both be amongst a slate of ticketed online concerts streaming from the Jazz Fest staple venue St. Matthew's United Church. Free shows by the ANSMA-winning Owen O'Sound Lee
and hip hop mainstay Tachichi
at the end of July round out the announcement—and you can get details for all the gigs at Halifax Jazz Fest's website
.