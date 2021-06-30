Arts + Music
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

June 30, 2021 Arts + Music » Music

click to enlarge Measha Brueggergosman, famed Atlantic Canadian soprano and also fashion icon, plays Jazz Fest virtually July 16.

Measha Brueggergosman, famed Atlantic Canadian soprano and also fashion icon, plays Jazz Fest virtually July 16.

Halifax Jazz Fest announces first wave of acts 

P'tit Belliveau, Ben Caplan and more slated for livestreams from July 14-August 15.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

The long path to Peace and Friendship Park
What cancelling Canada Day looks like in actions
Why Canada Day should be cancelled: your guide to music, film and writing of the truth
Why I *still* choose not to celebrate Canada Day
Venus Envy feels the love from Halifax for new shop
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in Music

more articles in Arts + Music »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Why Canada Day should be cancelled: your guide to music, film and writing of the truth   (Arts + Culture)
  2. Nova Scotia gives free admission to all provincial museums this summer   (Arts + Culture)
  3. Shakespeare By The Sea’s triumphant return   (Arts + Culture)
  4. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  5. In memory of the Chip Bowl at Gus’ Pub   (Music)
  6. Ten rad weekend picks   (Music)
  7. Movie review: Thor: Ragnarok   (Arts + Culture)
  8. Good morning, and good luck   (Arts + Culture)
  9. To The Lighthouse   (Arts + Culture)
  10. Halifax Fringe 2018 - Day 1   (Arts + Culture)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.