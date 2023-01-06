 Halifax is getting another new comedy club in 2023 | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Halifax is getting another new comedy club in 2023

The indie comedy scene's glow-up isn't slowing down as Clayton Park gets its own venue for LOL-ing IRL.

By

Throughout 2022, Halifax's legendary comedy scene proved it still knows what's funny, expanding its scope with a host of comedian-run open mic nights and new, indie venues around the city. As a new cohort of comics emerged, the scene found itself reinvigorated. The trend is showing no signs of slowing down as a new year settles in: This month, The Lower Deck in Clayton Park is launching a professional comedy showcase, called Laughing Deck. The first event is slated for Jan 26 and features joke-teller Jordan Foisy as headliner, a writer for 22 Minutes who's also appeared on Just For Laughs. Rounding out the bill? Local laugh-getters Martin Edwards and Sam Bartol. 
Did you hear the one about Dartmouth's indie comedy scene?

Did you hear the one about Dartmouth’s indie comedy scene?: Comedian-led rooms focused on inclusion are reshaping what’s funny.

Organized by the minds behind Dartmouth's Darkside Comedy Club (a popular pop-up at the Hilton Double Tree on Wyse Road), the show starts at 8pm. Details are available via Eventbrite.

Here's a clip of headliner Foisy cracking up a crowd in 2022:

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
