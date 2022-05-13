Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival returns June 9-12

Opening night kicks off at the Light House Arts Centre (1800 Argyle Street) with a double bill featuring the latest by Martin Edralin (who has shown works at Sundance and TIFF), Islands. It's the story of a Filipino immigrant yearning for more while caring for his aging family in southern Ontario. Also on deck? The winner of TIFF 2021's
A special late-night screening at Good Robot Brewing (2736 Robie Street) is fit for fans of haute horror: We're All Going To The World's Fair sees an internet-addicted, alienated teen fall deeper and deeper into dangerous rabbit holes online—with offline implications.
More films—including Canadian shorts, a retrospective of filmmaker Ryan Steel's work and feature films from around the world—can be found on the fest's full roster. All Canadian movies will also be streamable online for 48 hours after the in-person showing. Movies are free for students and fest passes are $35. Pass the popcorn!