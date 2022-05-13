A still from opening night feature Island

Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival returns June 9-12

The 16th annual event celebrating indie cinema is stuffed with must-see movies.

By

Back with its first in-person slate since 2020, the Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival is ready to make cinephiles's dreams come true from June 9-12. In a city under the heel of movie multiplexes, the annual event (run by the Atlantic Filmmakers Cooperative) always delivers a feast of art-house and DIY movies that critics are raving about—and you won't see anywhere else.

Opening night kicks off at the Light House Arts Centre (1800 Argyle Street) with a double bill featuring the latest by Martin Edralin (who has shown works at Sundance and TIFF), Islands. It's the story of a Filipino immigrant yearning for more while caring for his aging family in southern Ontario. Also on deck? The winner of TIFF 2021's
Best Canadian Feature, Rhayne Vermette’s Ste. Anne. The director's first feature, the cast is filled out with Vermette's real-life friends and family, tracing a woman's mysterious re-appearance after a four year absence.

A special late-night screening at Good Robot Brewing (2736 Robie Street) is fit for fans of haute horror: We're All Going To The World's Fair sees an internet-addicted, alienated teen fall deeper and deeper into dangerous rabbit holes online—with offline implications.

More films—including Canadian shorts, a retrospective of filmmaker Ryan Steel's work and feature films from around the world—can be found on the fest's full roster. All Canadian movies will also be streamable online for 48 hours after the in-person showing. Movies are free for students and fest passes are $35. Pass the popcorn!

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Cultural Festivals

OutFest brings 2SLGBTQ+ stories to the stage in Halifax this week

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax theatre makers (including playwright Colleen MacIsaac, left) workshopping plays for OutFest, the largest queer theatre festival in Atlantic Canada.

Halifax Jazz Festival announces first wave of 2022 acts

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax Jazz Festival announces first wave of 2022 acts

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival announces new executive director

By Morgan Mullin

FIN Atlantic International Film Festival announces new executive director

New 2SLGBTQ+ theatre festival OutFest arrives in Halifax April 26, 2022

By Morgan Mullin

New 2SLGBTQ+ theatre festival OutFest arrives in Halifax April 26, 2022
More »
More Cultural Festivals »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Halifax's Grand Oasis Festival promises to heat up your summer

By Morgan Mullin

Juno winning duo Neon Dreams will play Grand Oasis on July 1.

Halifax, go Beyond the Van Gogh you know

By Morgan Mullin

Beyond Van Gogh projects work by the famous artist over walls and floors, aiming to immerse show-goers in the paintings.

Halifax, here's how to prepare to watch Neptune's The Rocky Horror Show

By Morgan Mullin

Allister MacDonald's performance in Rocky Horror is bound to be a career landmark for the award-winning actor.

Shad has the plan to make Halifax move

By Morgan Mullin

Shad has the plan to make Halifax move

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.