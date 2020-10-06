Halifax Independent Filmmakers Festival announces lineup 

click to enlarge So Pretty—the film based on Ronald M.Schernikau’s novel about 2SLGBTQ+ youth in New York—will screen at HIFF 2020.

How can you get in on the reel good times? You'll have 48 hours from the scheduled time slot of each film to watch it, and you can access the festival's catalogue of movies to stream from



Here, as described by the festival, is the selection of feature-length films on offer at HIFF 2020:



Bai

Mark Jenkin’s BAFTA-nominated film—shot in b&w 16mm and hand-processed—is about a Cornwall fishing village where the local citizens are crowded out by tourists.

Belonging

Burak Çevik’s film tells a tale from multiple sides: The murder of a man’s future mother-in-law, how he met his lover, and what led up to the crime.

The Giverny Document

Ja’Tovia Gary’s important, incendiary work explores a history of racism, violence, exploitation and objectification of Black women's bodies, while also celebrating their resistance, strength and artistic creativity.

La Flor

This is the 14-hour one! Shown in three parts: in the first, an excavation unleashes the curse of a mummy. In the second, a pair of singers reunited to perform together again after a long time, while a woman injects poison which results in a mysterious end. This film premieres at 11:59pm on Thu Nov 12 and runs through the festival’s duration.

L.A. Tea Time

Sophie Bédard Marcotte’s road movie starring herself as a filmmaker driving to Los Angeles with a hope to meet Miranda July.



Tapeworm

This black comedy from Milos Mitrovic and Fabian Velasco is about a man in an unhappy marriage, a failed stand-up comedian, a stoner couple, and a loner—all living lives lost in translation, detached from their surroundings and the people around them.

This Is Not a Burial...It’s A Resurrection

When her village is threatened with forced resettlement due to reservoir construction, an 80-year-old widow finds a new will to live and ignites the spirit of resilience within her community. Directed by Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese, it won a special jury prize for visionary filmmaking at Sundance.



So Pretty

Four queer and trans youths in New York struggle to maintain their proto-utopian community. Jessica Dunn Rovinelli directs, co-stars and adapted Ronald M. Schernikau’s novel.