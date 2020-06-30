Halifax hosts Day of Rage in protest against West Bank annexation No Justice on Stolen Land brings together Black, Indigenous and Palestinian activists to "fight the injustices that have existed for too long in every part of the world."

With allies from the Black and Indigenous community, we are coming together to fight the injustices that have existed for too long in every part of the world. We are honoured and grateful to have community members by our side in this fight against systemic racism and human rights abuses.

