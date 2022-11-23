Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Nov 24-27

Y
es, yes, the nights are getting longer and the days colder, but that excuse isn't gonna cut it this weekend: There is simply too much interesting, noteworthy stuff happening in Halifax as November winds down for you to spend time couch-bound. Instead, light up the group text with some of the following options—from Charlotte Cardin in concert to the Broadway musical Cats
debut at Scotiabank Centre—and find yourself some fun that's yours for the taking.
See Dominus Vobiscum—An Exhibition of Paintings, Prose, and Sound Nov 24
Artist Christopher Webb's new show wastes no time, proposing "an alternative outlook on life which is grounded in all-encompassing love,
acceptance of mortality, and questions the moral framework of society." With eight performers bringing a series of sound art and prose to life (including Halifax MC Kye Clayton and lauded poet Clyde A. Wray), the stage is set for the big questions—and the 40 new visual artworks on view support the scaffolding for such lofty thinking.
Bask in the possibilities presented at Cathedral Church of All Saints on Nov 24 at 7:30pm. Suggested cover is $10.
Watch RUBBERBAND perform Ever So Slightly at Spatz Theatre Nov 24
A group of 10 dancers, helmed by star choreographer Victor Quijada, explores "
the behavioural mechanisms and reflexes we develop against the ceaseless flow of irritants that bombard us in our daily lives" through a mix of movements that pull the best out of hip hop, capoeira and contemporary dance.
"Most of us long for calm and resilience, but how do we get to a zone where noise and aggressivity no longer have a place? Simultaneously delivering delicacy, brutality, finesse, and high-voltage action, the choreographer conveys all the energy contained in urgency, revolt, chaos, and flight," says Live Art Dance, the Halifax company responsible for bringing this show—which debuted in Montreal in 2018—to the Spatz stage on November 24 at 8pm. Tickets range from $15-$35 and are available via Live Art's website.
Rethink what you know at Creative Counter-Memorialization Nov 24-27
An open-to-all gathering that sees artists presenting projects and talks that reconsider common historical narratives, this is a multi-day, multi-venue event. It'll help you think critically about colonial narratives and aims to spark conversation—but it's also a ticket to the sort of pop-up, installation artwork that make festivals like Nocturne such a fun, enriching time. Check out the event's website
for full listings and location details.
Knock names off your nice list at Dartmouth Makers' Market Nov 25-26
One of the splashiest sales this season, Dartmouth Makers always delivers hundreds of hand-made, finely crafted and one-of-a-kind treasures that make holiday shopping a lot more fun. Head to Christ Church's Parish Hall (61 Dundas Street) Nov 25 from 5-9pm and Nov 26 from 10am-5pm.
Watch the Broadway musical Cats at the Scotiabank Centre Nov 25-27
Andrew Lloyd Webber's record-breaking musical—based on the poems by T. S. Eliot—is coming to Halifax as part of its new, extensive North American tour. The Tony-winning show hits the Scotiabank Centre stage nightly from Nov 25-27. Tickets start at $39—and are available, along with showtime details, on the Scotiabank Centre website
.
See Charlotte Cardin in concert Nov 26
Music fans know the spot to be this Saturday, Nov 26 at 8pm is none other than the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium, where the pop powerhouse Charlotte Cardin will storm the stage. The Juno-winning singer-songwriter is for fans of Billie Eilish and Phoebe Bridgers—and keeps listeners hooked with her gritty-soft vocals, power-pop production and rich piano. Tickets are $35 and are available via Sonic Concerts' website
.
See the new Maud Lewis exhibit at its opening Nov 26
A new travelling show arrives at the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia—though its contents are from close to home: Maud Lewis
celebrates the work of the province's most-lauded folk artist, while also considering the merit of her work by delving into her mastery of colour and serial repetition of form. The show opens Nov 26 and runs until April 2023.