Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Jan 5-8

Celebrate The Music of André Mathieu Jan 7Violinist Marc Djokic and pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre celebrate and highlight the legacy of the late Quebecois legend André Mathieu, often called The Mozart of Quebec, at this Cecilia Concert. Held at the Lilian Piercey Concert Hall, showtime is 7:30pm and adult tix are 37.50. Get more details (and buy tickets) via Cecilia Concerts.
Dance at East Coast Emo Night: A Paramore Tribute Jan 7Get down to your own misery business at this night of smeared eyeliner, skinny jeans and throwback hits celebrating Hayley Williams's band. Details for this Seahorse Tavern show are available via the venue's website.
See Janice Jackson debut a world premiere at Open Waters Festival Jan 8While you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad show at Open Waters Festival (the annual January celebration of improvisational music and the flow that comes along with it), we're especially psyched for Janice Jackson's Sunday showcase at the refreshed Dal Arts Centre's new, 300-seater Joseph Strung Concert Hall—one of the first shows to take place in the state-of-the-art space.
And what will Jackson be bringing to the stage? Four poems from Anne Martin's suite O DEATH, followed by Jackson's own solo, mini-opera, which the fest describes as centering around "one of Halifax's oldest ghost stories, which concerns Penelope and her final decision to end her existence and haunt the halls of Dalhousie's Shirreff Hall."
Tickets (which start at $20) and showtime deets available via Ticket Halifax.