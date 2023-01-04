Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Jan 5-8

Y

es, yes, the nights are long and the days cold, but that excuse isn't gonna cut it this weekend: There is simply too much interesting, noteworthy stuff happening in Halifax for you to spend time couch-bound. Instead, light up the group text with some of the following options—including concerts featuring everyone from indie rock darlings to fire MCs to the buzziest local names in classical music—and find yourself some fun that's yours for the taking.





Celebrate The Music of André Mathieu Jan 7





Violinist Marc Djokic and pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre celebrate and highlight the legacy of the late Quebecois legend André Mathieu, often called The Mozart of Quebec, at this Cecilia Concert. Held at the Lilian Piercey Concert Hall, showtime is 7:30pm and adult tix are 37.50. Get more details (and buy tickets) via Cecilia Concerts

Dance at East Coast Emo Night: A Paramore Tribute Jan 7

See Janice Jackson debut a world premiere at Open Waters Festival Jan 8

