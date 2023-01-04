 Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Jan 5-8 | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Janice Jackson brings a double bill of drama to Open Waters Festival this Sunday, including the world debut of her solo mini opera based around a local ghost story.
www.janicejackson.ca
Janice Jackson brings a double bill of drama to Open Waters Festival this Sunday, including the world debut of her solo mini opera based around a local ghost story.

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Jan 5-8

All the fun to be had this weekend.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
Yes, yes, the nights are long and the days cold, but that excuse isn't gonna cut it this weekend: There is simply too much interesting, noteworthy stuff happening in Halifax for you to spend time couch-bound. Instead, light up the group text with some of the following options—including concerts featuring everyone from indie rock darlings to fire MCs to the buzziest local names in classical music—and find yourself some fun that's yours for the taking.

Celebrate The Music of André Mathieu Jan 7

Violinist Marc Djokic and pianist Jean-Philippe Sylvestre celebrate and highlight the legacy of  the late Quebecois legend André Mathieu, often called The Mozart of Quebec, at this Cecilia Concert. Held at the Lilian Piercey Concert Hall, showtime is 7:30pm and adult tix are 37.50. Get more details (and buy tickets) via Cecilia Concerts.

Dance at East Coast Emo Night: A Paramore Tribute Jan 7

Get down to your own misery business at this night of smeared eyeliner, skinny jeans and throwback hits celebrating Hayley Williams's band. Details for this Seahorse Tavern show are available via the venue's website.

See Janice Jackson debut a world premiere at Open Waters Festival Jan 8

While you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad show at Open Waters Festival (the annual January celebration of improvisational music and the flow that comes along with it), we're especially psyched for Janice Jackson's Sunday showcase at the refreshed Dal Arts Centre's new, 300-seater Joseph Strung Concert Hall—one of the first shows to take place in the state-of-the-art space.

And what will Jackson be bringing to the stage? Four poems from Anne Martin's suite O DEATH, followed by Jackson's own solo, mini-opera, which the fest describes as centering around "one of Halifax's oldest ghost stories, which concerns Penelope and her final decision to end her existence and haunt the halls of Dalhousie's Shirreff Hall."
Tickets (which start at $20) and showtime deets available via Ticket Halifax.
 

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Read More about Morgan Mullin
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

5 new Nova Scotian and Canadian TV shows to watch now

By Morgan Mullin

5 new Nova Scotian and Canadian TV shows to watch now

What Halifax’s scene needs in 2023

By Morgan Mullin

What Halifax’s scene needs in 2023

We picked the best Christmas movie of all time. It’s a close call.

By Martin Bauman

We picked the best Christmas movie of all time. It’s a close call. (8)

Halifax, here's your Dec 19-21 going out guide

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax, here's your Dec 19-21 going out guide
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Recent Comments

Trending

What Halifax’s scene needs in 2023

By Morgan Mullin

What Halifax’s scene needs in 2023

The best albums of 2022: Maura Whitman’s Introspection

By Morgan Mullin

The best albums of 2022: Maura Whitman’s Introspection

5 new Nova Scotian and Canadian TV shows to watch now

By Morgan Mullin

5 new Nova Scotian and Canadian TV shows to watch now

We picked the best Christmas movie of all time. It’s a close call.

By Martin Bauman

We picked the best Christmas movie of all time. It’s a close call. (8)

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group