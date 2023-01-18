Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Jan 19-22

January lives up to its mental image as a dry month, a time for trimming away the extras, when you look around the world of events. There's simply not as much going on as the other 11 months of the year. This isn't me hating on the month: After December's hectic pace, it feels like a dose of peacefulness. It might be the perfect time to invite your pals over, or maybe even start a semi-scheduled, low-lift hangout (trust, it's a thing).
But if you are hellbent on not being housebound, you're still in luck: There are some must-see, can't-miss events happening. Mark that brand-new calendar:
See the exhibit Tropical Gothic until Feb 11
The latest exhibition at The Khyber (open noon-5pm Tue-Sat at 1880 Hollis) is proof positive that Gothic art has roots on both sides of the equator, exploring tropic and subtropic diasporas through the lens of the aesthetic. A group show that also acts as a who's who of some of the city's hottest up-and-coming artistic talent, the show opened this week and runs until Feb 11.
See the exhibit I hope You Are Both Well Jan 20-March 18
The Mary E Black gallery—which opens Jan 20, with the gallery open weekly Wed-Sun 11am-4pm—hosts this textile-based exhibition by Jesse Fraser. Fraser's exploration of how the presence informs the past draws inspiration from her influencers Helen Creighton (famed Dartmouth folklorist) and Mary E Black (famed Nova Scotian fine craftsperson and author). As the artist says in their statement: "Both authors were influencers of their time, shaping our collective memory of Nova Scotia’s past through the collection of stories, pedagogy and advocacy. I saw a connection between Mary and Helen, and I feel a familiarity with both. In this installation I’ve collaborated with their literature to create an exhibition that entangles the three of us together."
See Tyshan Wright's artist's talk Jan 19
A finalist for last year's Sobey Art Award (the country's biggest prize in visual art), Wright is a Halifax-based artist who creates mixed-media representations of Jamaican Maroon instruments and ceremonial objects, tracing the expulsion of Maroons to Halifax in thew 1700s. Here, Wright will share about his process and inspiration (and, no doubt, delve into details about his shortlisted work) at a free, Art Gallery of Nova Scotia talk. Register via the AGNS's site now
to secure your seat.
Hear Symphony Nova Scotia cover Abbey Road Jan 20-22
The province's orchestra goes into full-on Fab Four mode with this live, symphonic rendition of The Beatles's seminal album.
The Jan 20-21 shows are at 7:30pm while Jan 22's is at 2pm in the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. Tickets and details via Symphony Nova Scotia's website
.
See Hayden Jan 20
The singer-songwriter is a label mate of Feist and Broken Social Scene—and is known for a style that spans from alt-country to lo-fi. Hear him play from his expansive back catalogue at this St. Matthew's United Church show, which begins at 8pm. Tickets—which run $44.45—are available via Sonic Concerts
.
See Andy Shauf Jan 21
Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Andy Shauf has spent the last couple years adjusting his crown as the king of Regina’s indie-cool, erasing his early 2000s Christian rock beginnings from collective memory by winning the ears of the Polaris Prize (for which he was shortlisted in 2016) and the SOCAN Songwriters Award (which he won in 2016). In 2020, he took home a Juno for alternative album of the year, and that’s when the buzz around Shauf’s Ben Howard-esque, haunted songbook grew ever-louder. Now, in advance of an upcoming February 2023 LP, Shauf will play The Light House Arts Centre. Tickets for the 8pm show are $39.31 via Sonic Concerts
.