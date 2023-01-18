Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Jan 19-22

J

anuary lives up to its mental image as a dry month, a time for trimming away the extras, when you look around the world of events. There's simply not as much going on as the other 11 months of the year. This isn't me hating on the month: After December's hectic pace, it feels like a dose of peacefulness. It might be the perfect time to invite your pals over, or maybe even start a semi-scheduled, low-lift hangout (

See the exhibit Tropical Gothic until Feb 11 The latest exhibition at The Khyber (open noon-5pm Tue-Sat at 1880 Hollis) is proof positive that Gothic art has roots on both sides of the equator, exploring tropic and subtropic diasporas through the lens of the aesthetic. A group show that also acts as a who's who of some of the city's hottest up-and-coming artistic talent, the show opened this week and runs until Feb 11.

See the exhibit I hope You Are Both Well Jan 20-March 18

Both authors were influencers of their time, shaping our collective memory of Nova Scotia’s past through the collection of stories, pedagogy and advocacy. I saw a connection between Mary and Helen, and I feel a familiarity with both. In this installation I’ve collaborated with their literature to create an exhibition that entangles the three of us together."



See Tyshan Wright's artist's talk Jan 19

Hear Symphony Nova Scotia cover Abbey Road Jan 20-22

See Hayden Jan 20

See Andy Shauf Jan 21









Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Andy Shauf has spent the last couple years adjusting his crown as the king of Regina’s indie-cool, erasing his early 2000s Christian rock beginnings from collective memory by winning the ears of the Polaris Prize (for which he was shortlisted in 2016) and the SOCAN Songwriters Award (which he won in 2016). In 2020, he took home a Juno for alternative album of the year, and that’s when the buzz around Shauf’s Ben Howard-esque, haunted songbook grew ever-louder. Now, in advance of an upcoming February 2023 LP, Shauf will play The Light House Arts Centre. Tickets for the 8pm show are $39.31 via Sonic Concerts