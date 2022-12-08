 Halifax, here's your weekend guide for December 8-11 | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Matchstick Theatre and Hello City! have combined forces to deliver a night of stand up and theatre that sees comics like Travis Lindsay (left) performing before Stevie Hunter (right) co-stars in a tragicomic play about the power of laughter.

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for December 8-11

Matchstick Theatre and Hello City's evening of theatre and comedy,

By

Yes, yes, the nights are getting longer and the days colder, but that excuse isn't gonna cut it this weekend: There is simply too much interesting, noteworthy stuff happening in Halifax as November winds down for you to spend time couch-bound. Instead, light up the group text with some of the following options—from a play that mixes theatre and live comedy to—and find yourself some fun that's yours for the taking.

See Punch Up!, a mix of live theatre and stand-up comedy, Dec 8-11 and 15-18

Matchstick Theatre's latest production (a co-venture with award-winning improv group Hello City!) sees the lengths a man will go to in order to make a sad woman laugh—including kidnapping a comedian when he can't think of any jokes of his own. Melding form and content, the production takes a turn for the meta by having a live stand-up set proceed each evening's performance. Local laugh-getters like Travis Lindsay (who writes for This Hour Has 22 Minutes) open each performance before three HC members take the stage to perform Kat Sandler's tragicomedy.  Showtime is 7pm and tickets start at $10 plus fees, available via Ticket Halifax.

See Ria Mae and Virginia to Vegas in concert Dec 8

The Light House Arts Centre hosts this big ticket, with pop phenom and Tegan and Sarah protege Ria Mae playing a hometown gig alongside musical act Virginia to Vegas. The 8pm show is $39.96 in advance and $45.11 day-of, with tickets available via Sonic Concerts.

Get some holiday cheer at Sing Choirs of Angels: A King's Christmas Dec 9

A longstanding tradition, this concert—held at the campus chapel at University of King's College–shares carols and anthems of the holiday season, from classics like "O Come all Ye Faithful" to contemporary compositions like Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo's “Ave Generosa”. Tickets for the 7:30pm show start at $15, available via Ticket Halifax.

See Tiny Tim get revenge at The Villains' Christmas Carol Dec 9-11

Trust the delightfully twisted minds of Halifax indie staple The Villains Theatre to tear apart Dickens’ classic, recasting it as a humorous, heartfelt tale of Tiny Tim’s revenge. Showtime is  7:30pm at Fort Massey United Church; pay what you can tickets via tickethalifax.com.

Knock names off your nice list at Student Union of NSCAD's holiday market Dec 9-10

Emerging makers—over 30 of them, to be precise—hawk their finely honed wares at this sweet sale that's a funner way to get your holiday shopping wrapped up. Held Dec 9, 5-9pm and Dec 10, 1-4pm at 1895 Granville Street.

See musicians Morgan Toney, Zamani and Owen O'Sound Lee at the Evergreen Festival Dec 9-10

The Halifax waterfront is hot no matter the weather thanks to the Evergreen Festival and its jam-packed event slate. This weekend proves no different: Aside from the seasonal market and lush vibes, two live music showcases have caught Team Coast's eye: Morgan Toney and Keith Mullins, the musicians making a name for themselves by blending traditional Mi'kmaq music with Cape Breton fiddle tunes, play during Friday, Dec 9's 5-9pm concert on the waterfront. At Saturday's 1-9pm set, meanwhile, African Nova Scotian Music Award winner Zamani headlines the R&B-soaked fun, while rapper-singer Owen O'Sound Lee provides a can't-miss supporting slot. Both shows are free.
Related
Morgan Toney takes his ‘Mi’kmaltic’ tunes to Prismatic Arts Festival’s stage

Morgan Toney takes his ‘Mi’kmaltic’ tunes to Prismatic Arts Festival’s stage: The young fiddler combines his backgrounds in the Mi’kmaq and Celtic communities.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Read More about Morgan Mullin
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Here are the 12 local books that topped our reading lists in 2022

By Morgan Mullin

Here are the 12 local books that topped our reading lists in 2022 (10)

Elliot Page announces new memoir

By Morgan Mullin

Elliot Page announces new memoir

Halifax, here's your going out guide for Dec 5-7

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax, here's your going out guide for Dec 5-7

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Dec 1-4

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Dec 1-4
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Poll

And the best Quality Street candy is obviously…

And the best Quality Street candy is obviously…
View Results

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Elliot Page announces new memoir

By Morgan Mullin

Elliot Page announces new memoir

Two of the buzziest names in Canadian pop are headlining Halifax's free New Year's Eve show

By Morgan Mullin

Two of the buzziest names in Canadian pop are headlining Halifax's free New Year's Eve show

Halifax, here's your going out guide for Dec 5-7

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax, here's your going out guide for Dec 5-7

Here are the 12 local books that topped our reading lists in 2022

By Morgan Mullin

Here are the 12 local books that topped our reading lists in 2022 (10)

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group