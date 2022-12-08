Halifax, here's your weekend guide for December 8-11

Y
es, yes, the nights are getting longer and the days colder, but that excuse isn't gonna cut it this weekend: There is simply too much interesting, noteworthy stuff happening in Halifax as November winds down for you to spend time couch-bound. Instead, light up the group text with some of the following options—from a play that mixes theatre and live comedy to—and find yourself some fun that's yours for the taking.
See Punch Up!, a mix of live theatre and stand-up comedy, Dec 8-11 and 15-18
Matchstick Theatre's latest production (a co-venture with award-winning improv group Hello City!) sees the lengths a man will go to in order to make a sad woman laugh—including kidnapping a comedian when he can't think of any jokes of his own. Melding form and content, the production takes a turn for the meta by having a live stand-up set proceed each evening's performance. Local laugh-getters like Travis Lindsay (who writes for This Hour Has 22 Minutes
) open each performance before three HC members take the stage to perform Kat Sandler's tragicomedy. Showtime is 7pm and tickets start at $10 plus fees, available via Ticket Halifax
.
See Ria Mae and Virginia to Vegas in concert Dec 8
The Light House Arts Centre hosts this big ticket, with pop phenom and Tegan and Sarah protege Ria Mae playing a hometown gig alongside musical act Virginia to Vegas. The 8pm show is $39.96 in advance and $45.11 day-of, with tickets available via Sonic Concerts
.
Get some holiday cheer at Sing Choirs of Angels: A King's Christmas Dec 9
A longstanding tradition, this concert—held at the campus chapel at University of King's College–shares carols and anthems of the holiday season, from classics like "O Come all Ye Faithful" to contemporary compositions like Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo's “Ave Generosa”. Tickets for the 7:30pm show start at $15, available via Ticket Halifax.
See Tiny Tim get revenge at The Villains' Christmas Carol Dec 9-11
Trust the delightfully twisted minds of Halifax indie staple The Villains Theatre to tear apart Dickens’ classic, recasting it as a humorous, heartfelt tale of Tiny Tim’s revenge. Showtime is 7:30pm at Fort Massey United Church; pay what you can tickets via tickethalifax.com
.
Knock names off your nice list at Student Union of NSCAD's holiday market Dec 9-10
Emerging makers—over 30 of them, to be precise—hawk their finely honed wares at this sweet sale that's a funner way to get your holiday shopping wrapped up. Held Dec 9, 5-9pm and Dec 10, 1-4pm at 1895 Granville Street.
See musicians Morgan Toney, Zamani and Owen O'Sound Lee at the Evergreen Festival Dec 9-10
The Halifax waterfront is hot no matter the weather thanks to the Evergreen Festival and its jam-packed event slate. This weekend proves no different: Aside from the seasonal market and lush vibes, two live music showcases have caught Team Coast's eye: Morgan Toney and Keith Mullins, the musicians making a name for themselves by blending traditional Mi'kmaq music with Cape Breton fiddle tunes, play during Friday, Dec 9's 5-9pm concert on the waterfront. At Saturday's 1-9pm set, meanwhile, African Nova Scotian Music Award winner Zamani headlines the R&B-soaked fun, while rapper-singer Owen O'Sound Lee provides a can't-miss supporting slot. Both shows are free.