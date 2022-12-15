Halifax, here's your weekend guide for December 15-18

Y

es, yes, the nights are getting longer and the days colder, but that excuse isn't gonna cut it this weekend: There is simply too much interesting, noteworthy stuff happening in Halifax as the holidays creep in for you to spend time couch-bound. Instead, light up the group text with some of the following options—including concerts featuring everyone from indie rock darlings to fire MCs to the buzziest local names in classical music—and find yourself some fun that's yours for the taking.





Watch Lighthouse: Live At The Playhouse on Dec 15

Gregory Harrison

See Matchstick Theatre and Hello City's comedy-slash-theatre show, Punch Up, Dec 15-18

This Hour Has 22 Minutes) open each performance before three HC members take the stage to perform Kat Sandler's tragicomedy. Showtime is 7pm and tickets start at $10 plus fees, Matchstick Theatre's latest production (a co-venture with award-winning improv group Hello City!) sees the lengths a man will go to in order to make a sad woman laugh—including kidnapping a comedian when he can't think of any jokes of his own. Melding form and content, the production takes a turn for the meta by having a live stand-up set proceed each evening's theatrical performance. Local laugh-getters like Travis Lindsay (who writes for) open each performance before three HC members take the stage to perform Kat Sandler's tragicomedy. Showtime is 7pm and tickets start at $10 plus fees, available via Ticket Halifax

See Heavenly Blue w/Absolute Losers, Washing Machine, Sisters Dec 16

See Postdata w/Michael Terrence, Kary at the Cape Records launch party Dec 16

See musicians Zamani and Owen O'Sound Lee at the Evergreen Festival Dec 17 The Halifax waterfront is hot no matter the weather thanks to the Evergreen Festival and its jam-packed event slate. This weekend proves no different: Aside from the seasonal market and lush vibes, a rescheduled live music showcase caught Team Coast's eye: At Saturday's 1-9pm free set, African Nova Scotian Music Award winner Zamani headlines the R&B-soaked fun, while rapper-singer Owen O'Sound Lee provides a can't-miss supporting slot.

See LDN w/DJ Hiiigh Kee Dec 16