Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Dec 1-4

Yes, yes, the nights are getting longer and the days colder, but that excuse isn't gonna cut it this weekend: There is simply too much interesting, noteworthy stuff happening in Halifax as November winds down for you to spend time couch-bound. Instead, light up the group text with some of the following options—from seeing Serena Ryder in concert to celebrating Britney Spear's birthday with drag and dance—and find yourself some fun that's yours for the taking.
See some drag and dance all night at It's Britney Bitch!
Dec 1
The Princess of Pop has a lot to celebrate as she enters her 41st year—and the who's who of drag royalty in Halifax, including Elle Noir and Zara Matrix, are throwing her the best from-afar fete. The evening mixes live drag performance with DJs spinnings Spears's best for a night out to remember. It all goes down at The Seahorse with doors opening at 9pm. Tickets
are $15 in advance and $25 day-of.
See Serena Ryder live Dec 1
Singer-songwriter/guitarist Serena Ryder's Halifax concert is finally happening after COVID caused many switched dates. See the "Stompa" singer spin her smoky-voiced, indie-pop magic at The Light House Arts Centre on Dec 1. The show begins at 8pm.
Knock names off your nice list at Halifax Crafters Dec 2-4
The Light House Arts Centre hosts the Halifax Crafters makers market, a space for shopping and sourcing hundreds of locally made treasures for everyone on your nice list. Get into gift mode Dec 2 from 5-9pm and Dec 3 and 4 from 10am-5pm. Admission is free.
See Symphony Nova Scotia's The Nutcracker Dec 2-11
Symphony Nova Scotia’s annual hat-tip to the season returns, combining forces with Halifax Dance and Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia to deliver a rendition of the classic tale where a child’s toy comes to life, bringing her into a world of whimsy and wonder. Larger-than-life puppets from Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia and ballet from Halifax Dance round out the Symphony’s rendition of Tchaikovsky’s classic score. Get tickets and showtime details for the performance—which runs Dec 2-11 at the Rebecca Cohn Auditorium—on SNS's site
.
Catch the season opening match of the Halifax Thunderbirds Dec 2
Lacrosse season begins on Dec 2 as the Halifax Thunderbirds face off against the Philadelphia Wings at 7pm at the Scotiabank Centre. Tickets start at $32.25 and are available via the Scotiabank Centre website
.