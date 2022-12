Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Dec 1-4

Y

es, yes, the nights are getting longer and the days colder, but that excuse isn't gonna cut it this weekend: There is simply too much interesting, noteworthy stuff happening in Halifax as November winds down for you to spend time couch-bound. Instead, light up the group text with some of the following options—from seeing Serena Ryder in concert to celebrating Britney Spear's birthday with drag and dance

—and find yourself some fun that's yours for the taking.





See some drag and dance all night at It's Britney Bitch!

Dec 1

See Serena Ryder live Dec 1

Knock names off your nice list at Halifax Crafters Dec 2-4

See Symphony Nova Scotia's The Nutcracker Dec 2-11

Catch the season opening match of the Halifax Thunderbirds Dec 2

The Princess of Pop has a lot to celebrate as she enters her 41st year—and the who's who of drag royalty in Halifax, including Elle Noir and Zara Matrix, are throwing her the best from-afar fete. The evening mixes live drag performance with DJs spinnings Spears's best for a night out to remember. It all goes down at The Seahorse with doors opening at 9pm. Tickets are $15 in advance and $25 day-of.Singer-songwriter/guitarist Serena Ryder's Halifax concert is finally happening after COVID caused many switched dates. See the "Stompa" singer spin her smoky-voiced, indie-pop magic at The Light House Arts Centre on Dec 1. The show begins at 8pm.The Light House Arts Centre hosts the Halifax Crafters makers market, a space for shopping and sourcing hundreds of locally made treasures for everyone on your nice list. Get into gift mode Dec 2 from 5-9pm and Dec 3 and 4 from 10am-5pm. Admission is free.Lacrosse season begins on Dec 2 as the Halifax Thunderbirds face off against the Philadelphia Wings at 7pm at the Scotiabank Centre. Tickets start at $32.25 and are available via the Scotiabank Centre website