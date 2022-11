Halifax, here's your going-out guide for Nov 28-30

J

ust because the sun is setting at what feels like 2pm doesn't mean you need to retreat to the couch until Spring's thaw. Proof that there's more to do around town than you might've thought exists right here, in our weekly Sure Things guide. Here's all the fun to be had between Nov 28-30:





See Arsoniste and Safeword at The Stage At Saint Andrew's Nov 28

See Morris Panych's 7 Stories Nov 29-Dec 3



Siminovitch Prize (Canada’s largest prestigious theatre award, given to mid-career directors, playwrights or designers) directs this production by Dalhousie Theatre students. The play itself sees seven people searching for meaning at key moments in their lives. The show is held at the Sir James Dunn theatre at 7:30pm. Tickets and details are available via the Dalhousie Arts Centre site

See Dickens' A Christmas Carol Nov 23-Dec 30 Neptune Theatre's holiday tradition is staging a retelling of Ebenezer Scrooge's glow-up. Rhys Bevan-John reprises his leading role in the fit-for-all-ages show, which opens this week. Ticket and showtime details at neptunetheatre.com

Arsoniste's haunting synth pop combined with Safeword's indie rock equals a night of killer live music at The Stage (6036 Coburg Road). Showtime is 7:30pm and tickets are $19.47 via eventbrite Ann-Marie Kerr, the only Atlantic Canadian theatre artist to be nominated for the 2022