Halifax, here's your going out guide for Jan 23-25

J

anuary lives up to its mental image as a dry month, a time for trimming away the extras, when you look around the world of events. There's simply not as much going on as the other 11 months of the year. This isn't me hating on the month: After December's hectic pace, it feels like a dose of peacefulness. It might be the perfect time to invite your pals over, or maybe even start a semi-scheduled, low-lift hangout (

.





But if you are hellbent on not being housebound, you're still in luck: There are some must-see, can't-miss events happening. Mark that brand-new calendar:



Attend the first lecture of the new " Representations of Colonization and De-colonization" series Jan 24 An eight-part lecture series hosted by University of King's College (and held at the school's Alumni Hall) kicks off with this talk by Dr. Lisa Binkley at 7pm. Event organizers summate the discussion as follows:



" Dr. Binkley’s talk will interrogate a single object - a silk patchwork quilt that is without visual representation and mentioned by the Indian Agent in his 1883 report to the Superintendent of Indian Affairs. The study of this object is indeed decolonial in its very nature and disrupts an art historical approach to examining Indigenous craft: the object no longer exists and therefore has not been evaluated for its beauty or its presence in a museum or photographic collection, and it is explored as material culture, which reframes the quilt from an Indigenous perspective, reinterpreting the object as a symbol of resistance and resilience during a period in which Canadian and provincial governments were engaged in aggressive assimilation and erasure tactics."