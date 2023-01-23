 Halifax, here's your going out guide for Jan 23-25 | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Sylvia D. Hamilton's poetry book tender was one of The Coast's most-loved books of 2022. Attend the official launch of the book on Wednesday.
Sylvia D. Hamilton's poetry book tender was one of The Coast's most-loved books of 2022. Attend the official launch of the book on Wednesday.

Halifax, here's your going out guide for Jan 23-25

A launch party for one of The Coast's favourite books of 2022, lecture series and more.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.
January lives up to its mental image as a dry month, a time for trimming away the extras, when you look around the world of events. There's simply not as much going on as the other 11 months of the year. This isn't me hating on the month: After December's hectic pace, it feels like a dose of peacefulness. It might be the perfect time to invite your pals over, or maybe even start a semi-scheduled, low-lift hangout (trust, it's a thing).
But if you are hellbent on not being housebound, you're still in luck: There are some must-see, can't-miss events happening. Mark that brand-new calendar:

Attend the first lecture of the new "Representations of Colonization and De-colonization" series Jan 24

An eight-part lecture series hosted by University of King's College (and held at the school's Alumni Hall) kicks off with this talk by Dr. Lisa Binkley at 7pm. Event organizers summate the discussion as follows:

"Dr. Binkley’s talk will interrogate a single object - a silk patchwork quilt that is without visual representation and mentioned by the Indian Agent in his 1883 report to the Superintendent of Indian Affairs. The study of this object is indeed decolonial in its very nature and disrupts an art historical approach to examining Indigenous craft: the object no longer exists and therefore has not been evaluated for its beauty or its presence in a museum or photographic collection, and it is explored as material culture, which reframes the quilt from an Indigenous perspective, reinterpreting the object as a symbol of resistance and resilience during a period in which Canadian and provincial governments were engaged in aggressive assimilation and erasure tactics."

Attend the Spatz Chair in Jewish Studies Inaugural Lecture Jan 24

Dalhousie University's McInnes Room (on the second floor of the Student Union Building) is the venue for this public talk by the Simon and Riva Spatz Chair in Jewish Studies, Eva Mroczek, PhD. The title of the talk? "The Myth of the Lost Torah."  Event organizers summarize the 7pm discussion—which asks you to RSVP in advance—as follows:

"The decline or loss of a once-powerful tradition is a common modern complaint. But surprisingly, the idea that the Torah – Jewish Scripture – keeps getting lost or destroyed has been a key theme in Jewish thought for many centuries. In ancient and medieval texts, the Torah is bound up with loss, whether by fire, flood, or political disaster. What does it mean for Jewish tradition that sacred texts are so often described as missing, drowned, or burned? And what do Jewish tales of the lost Torah have to say about how to live in the midst of loss and catastrophe today?"

Hear some verse at the book launch for tender Jan 25

Sylvia D. Hamilton's poetry book was one of The Coast's favourite releases of 2022: tender mixes stories, reclaimed historical accounts and memories to explore and chronicle the experiences of Black people, especially women. Here, at the book's official launch event, Hamilton—a multi-hyphenate who has created documentary films and travelling art installations—shares the stage with special guests Sarah Poko and Grace Rowan-Quansah. It all goes down at 7pm at University of King's College's Alumni Hall.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Read More about Morgan Mullin
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Welcoming the Year of the Rabbit

By Jenn Lee

Welcoming the Year of the Rabbit

Neon Dreams’ new record is the sonic sunshine you need to hear

By Morgan Mullin

Neon Dreams’ new record is the sonic sunshine you need to hear

Big changes coming at the African Nova Scotian Music Association

By Morgan Mullin

Big changes coming at the African Nova Scotian Music Association

Halifax architect Brian MacKay-Lyons appointed to the Order of Canada

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax architect Brian MacKay-Lyons appointed to the Order of Canada
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Recent Comments

Trending

Welcoming the Year of the Rabbit

By Jenn Lee

Welcoming the Year of the Rabbit

Hey Halifax, here's how to dance away your winter blues

By Morgan Mullin

Hey Halifax, here's how to dance away your winter blues

Big changes coming at the African Nova Scotian Music Association

By Morgan Mullin

Big changes coming at the African Nova Scotian Music Association

Halifax is getting another new comedy club in 2023

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax is getting another new comedy club in 2023

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group