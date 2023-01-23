Halifax, here's your going out guide for Jan 23-25

Attend the first lecture of the new "Representations of Colonization and De-colonization" series Jan 24An eight-part lecture series hosted by University of King's College (and held at the school's Alumni Hall) kicks off with this talk by Dr. Lisa Binkley at 7pm. Event organizers summate the discussion as follows:
"Dr. Binkley’s talk will interrogate a single object - a silk patchwork quilt that is without visual representation and mentioned by the Indian Agent in his 1883 report to the Superintendent of Indian Affairs. The study of this object is indeed decolonial in its very nature and disrupts an art historical approach to examining Indigenous craft: the object no longer exists and therefore has not been evaluated for its beauty or its presence in a museum or photographic collection, and it is explored as material culture, which reframes the quilt from an Indigenous perspective, reinterpreting the object as a symbol of resistance and resilience during a period in which Canadian and provincial governments were engaged in aggressive assimilation and erasure tactics."
Attend the Spatz Chair in Jewish Studies Inaugural Lecture Jan 24Dalhousie University's McInnes Room (on the second floor of the Student Union Building) is the venue for this public talk by the Simon and Riva Spatz Chair in Jewish Studies, Eva Mroczek, PhD. The title of the talk? "The Myth of the Lost Torah." Event organizers summarize the 7pm discussion—which asks you to RSVP in advance—as follows:
"The decline or loss of a once-powerful tradition is a common modern complaint. But surprisingly, the idea that the Torah – Jewish Scripture – keeps getting lost or destroyed has been a key theme in Jewish thought for many centuries. In ancient and medieval texts, the Torah is bound up with loss, whether by fire, flood, or political disaster. What does it mean for Jewish tradition that sacred texts are so often described as missing, drowned, or burned? And what do Jewish tales of the lost Torah have to say about how to live in the midst of loss and catastrophe today?"