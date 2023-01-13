 Halifax, here's your going out guide for Jan 16-18 | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Annick MacAskill's poetry book Shadow Blight took home one of the biggest prizes in Canada , the Governor General Award for poetry.

Halifax, here's your going out guide for Jan 16-18

From award-winning poetry to critically lauded country-folk.

January lives up to its mental image as a dry month, a time for trimming away the extras, when you look around the world of events. There's simply not as much going on as the other 11 months of the year. This isn't me hating on the month: After December's hectic pace, it feels like a dose of peacefulness. It might be the perfect time to invite your pals over, or maybe even start a semi-scheduled, low-lift hangout (trust, it's a thing).

But if you are hellbent on not being housebound, you're still in luck: There are some must-see, can't-miss events happening. Mark that brand-new calendar:

See Kelly McMichael Jan 16

Her debut album Waves landed on the Polaris Prize short list last year—and one listen to the grungy cowboy tunes will tell you why. Here, McMichael delivers the type of intimate concert—a solo set at cozy Sourwood Cider—that her rising star status shows she'll soon be outgrowing. Catching this $20, 8pm set is a guaranteed brag that you saw her on the come-up. There are no tickets in advance, so arrive early!

Laugh out loud at MegaComedyMondays Jan 16

Gus' Pub's standing Monday night comedy set is a guaranteed good time, with a mix of visiting and local laugh-getters.

Hear Annick MacAskill's Shadow Blight Jan 17

A celebration of MacAskill's Governor General Award-winning poetry collection Shadow Blight—which delves into pregnancy loss and its accompanying emotions—will be held at the Halifax Central Library's Paul O'Regan Hall. While MacAskill will share from her lauded book, there's also other poets on deck, including Nanci Lee, Samantha Sternberg, Anna Quon, Jaime Forsythe and Tiffany Morris. The free reading is held from 7-8:30pm.

See Top Gun: Maverick Jan 18

If you've been resisting the ultimate '80s reboot, perhaps the way the Academy is taking it seriously as an Oscar contender has you reconsidering the movie's merit. Love it or hate-watch it, (you do you) a big-screen viewing opportunity awaits at this Woodlawn Library screening that kicks off at 6:30pm.

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
