Halifax, here's your going out guide for Jan 16-18

anuary lives up to its mental image as a dry month, a time for trimming away the extras, when you look around the world of events. There's simply not as much going on as the other 11 months of the year. This isn't me hating on the month: After December's hectic pace, it feels like a dose of peacefulness. It might be the perfect time to invite your pals over, or maybe even start a semi-scheduled, low-lift hangout (

See Kelly McMichael Jan 16 Her debut album Waves landed on the Polaris Prize short list last year—and one listen to the grungy cowboy tunes will tell you why. Here, McMichael delivers the type of intimate concert—a solo set at cozy Sourwood Cider—that her rising star status shows she'll soon be outgrowing. Catching this $20, 8pm set is a guaranteed brag that you saw her on the come-up. There are no tickets in advance, so arrive early!

Laugh out loud at MegaComedyMondays Jan 16 Gus' Pub's standing Monday night comedy set is a guaranteed good time, with a mix of visiting and local laugh-getters.

Hear Annick MacAskill's Shadow Blight Jan 17

Nanci Lee, Samantha Sternberg, Anna Quon, Jaime Forsythe and Tiffany Morris. The free reading is held from 7-8:30pm.

See Top Gun: Maverick Jan 18

But if you are hellbent on not being housebound, you're still in luck: There are some must-see, can't-miss events happening. Mark that brand-new calendar:A celebration of MacAskill's Governor General Award-winning poetry collection—which delves into pregnancy loss and its accompanying emotions—will be held at the Halifax Central Library's Paul O'Regan Hall. While MacAskill will share from her lauded book, there's also other poets on deck, includingIf you've been resisting the ultimate '80s reboot, perhaps the way the Academy is taking it seriously as an Oscar contender has you reconsidering the movie's merit. Love it or hate-watch it, (you do you) a big-screen viewing opportunity awaits at this Woodlawn Library screening that kicks off at 6:30pm.