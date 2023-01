Halifax, here's your going out guide for early January.

J

Get lost in the music at Open Waters festival Jan 6-12



The ultimate answer to January's doldrums, Open Waters is a music festival that sees classical and modern musicians deliver inventive, live performance—oftentimes, in an improvised form. This year, it features 19 events across five stages. Get more info on the fest site and the story below:

Dance at Retro Night Live Jan 14

See Sarah Harmer Jan 14



Chances are, you weren’t one of the lucky handful of Haligonians who happened to catch Harmer’s secret show at The Marquee during Hurricane Fiona (when the storm cancelled her two-day stand at The Cohn, which itself was a rebooking due to COVID). But not being amongst that few doesn’t mean you don’t get to see the storied singer-songwriter during her latest tour. This show, held at The Cohn, finally sees her ticking Halifax off the list. Tickets for the 8pm show are $41, available via the Dal Arts Centre site

See Kelly McMichael Jan 16

Multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter Andy Shauf has spent the last couple years adjusting his crown as the king of Regina’s indie-cool, erasing his early 2000s Christian rock beginnings from collective memory by winning the ears of the Polaris Prize (for which he was shortlisted in 2016) and the SOCAN Songwriters Award (which he won in 2016). In 2020, he took home a Juno for alternative album of the year, and that’s when the buzz around Shauf’s Ben Howard-esque, haunted songbook grew ever-louder. Now, in advance of an upcoming February 2023 LP, Shauf will play The Light House Arts Centre on January 21. Tickets for the 8pm show are $39.31 via Sonic Concerts

Laugh it off at Clayton Park's new comedy venue Jan 26

Jordan Foisy, a writer for 22 Minutes who's also appeared on Just For Laughs, headlines the new spot's first show. Rounding out the bill? Local laugh-getters Martin Edwards and Sam Bartol.





See Sloan January 28 The biggest band to break out of Halifax’s 1990s rock scene, Sloan is known for crunchy-yet-glistening indie rock, a prototype of the indie sound that still captivates the city to this day. Now based inToronto, the band comes back to N.S. for a rare hometown gig in late January. Tickets for the 8pm Light House Arts Centre show are $44.45 The biggest band to break out of Halifax’s 1990s rock scene, Sloan is known for crunchy-yet-glistening indie rock, a prototype of the indie sound that still captivates the city to this day. Now based inToronto, the band comes back to N.S. for a rare hometown gig in late January. Tickets for the 8pm Light House Arts Centre show are $44.45 via Sonic Concerts

Go deep with The Winter Writing Weekend

Percy Janes First Novel Award-winning

The always-sold-out dance party swaps its usual format for a mix of DJ and live band. The constant? A steady stream of all your throwback faves. This Marquee Ballroom show starts at 10pm, with tickets $9 in advance and $12 at the door. Her debut album landed on the Polaris Prize short list last year—and one listen to the grungy cowboy tunes will tell you why. Here, McMichael delivers the type of intimate concert—a solo set at cozy Sourwood Cider—that her rising star status shows she'll soon be outgrowing. Catching this $20, 8pm set is a guaranteed brag that you saw her on the come-up. There are no tickets in advance, so arrive early! The city's indie comedy scene shows it's still on the glow up as Laughing Deck opens Jan 26 at The Lower Deck's Clayton Park outpost. A virtual writers' retreat from the minds behind Afterwords Literary Festival, this weekend-long event features panels and workshops for aspiring novelist, potential poets and more—delivered from luminary talents like Halifax poet laureate Sue Goyette and author Sharon Bala. Tickets start at $11 and are available via eventbrite