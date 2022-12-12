 Halifax, here's your going-out guide for December 12-14 | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST
Halifax, here's your going-out guide for December 12-14

From holiday carolling to Hello City's last improv show of 2022, here's all the fun to be had around town.

Just because the sun is setting at what feels like 2pm doesn't mean you need to retreat to the couch until Spring's thaw. Proof that there's more to do around town than you might've thought exists right here, in our weekly Sure Things guide. Here's all the fun to be had between Dec 12-14:

Sing along at LunaSea Theatre's Carols in the Cathedral Dec 12

A super-sized shot of seasonal cheer is on deck at this holiday tradition: LunaSea Theatre's fundraiser sees local actors and musicians deliver choral and solo sets that are full of holly-jolly goodness. A silent auction and bake sale rounds out the fun at the 7:30pm event, held at All Saint's Cathedral. Pay-what-you-can and are
available via Ticket Halifax.

See Neptune's holiday musical Elf until Jan 15

People are crazy about Neptune's latest musical, a stage redux of Will Ferrell's most iconic role: Originally slated to end in late December, the play has had its run extended twice—the latest, announced last week, said the show will run into mid-January. But an early-in-the-week outing might be your best bet for snagging seats to the hot-selling show pre-Christmas, so get to it. But, note Neptune is closed Mondays. Tickets and showtime details available on Neptune's site.

Laugh it up at Hello City's last show of 2022 Dec 14

The beloved improv group who sells out The Bus Stop Theatre every month with a new long-form show returns for one last LOL before 2022 winds down. Tickets, available now via Ticket Halifax, start at $10 for the 7:30pm show.

See Neptune's holiday tradition, Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, until Dec 30
Neptune Theatre’s holiday tradition is staging a retelling of Ebenezer Scrooge’s glow-up. Rhys Bevan-John reprises his leading role in the fit-for-all-ages show which runs every day but Monday. Get tickets and showtime deets via Neptune's site.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
