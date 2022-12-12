Halifax, here's your going-out guide for December 12-14

Sing along at LunaSea Theatre's Carols in the Cathedral Dec 12A super-sized shot of seasonal cheer is on deck at this holiday tradition: LunaSea Theatre's fundraiser sees local actors and musicians deliver choral and solo sets that are full of holly-jolly goodness. A silent auction and bake sale rounds out the fun at the 7:30pm event, held at All Saint's Cathedral. Pay-what-you-can and are
available via Ticket Halifax.
See Neptune's holiday musical Elf until Jan 15People are crazy about Neptune's latest musical, a stage redux of Will Ferrell's most iconic role: Originally slated to end in late December, the play has had its run extended twice—the latest, announced last week, said the show will run into mid-January. But an early-in-the-week outing might be your best bet for snagging seats to the hot-selling show pre-Christmas, so get to it. But, note Neptune is closed Mondays. Tickets and showtime details available on Neptune's site.
Laugh it up at Hello City's last show of 2022 Dec 14The beloved improv group who sells out The Bus Stop Theatre every month with a new long-form show returns for one last LOL before 2022 winds down. Tickets, available now via Ticket Halifax, start at $10 for the 7:30pm show.
See Neptune's holiday tradition, Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, until Dec 30