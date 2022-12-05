Halifax, here's your going out guide for Dec 5-7

Sing the blues at Garrett Mason's Peace and Love Music Festival Dec 6Mason has, by now, an armload of gold wins in the Best of Halifax Readers' Choice Awards: People just can't get enough of the blues guitarist's signature, smoky style. Here, he returns to the Bearly's stage at 8:30pm (where he performs weekly) to give a larger-than-usual set that acts as a micro-fest. Arrive early because this is the sort of thing that fills up quick.
Watch Call Me Mother at a live viewing party Dec 7Niche Lounge is the place to be on December 7 as a host of local drag artists—including the non-binary, rising star of the scene, them fatale known as X—host a watching party and performance. Between live sets of drag, the big screen will show the semi-final episode of Call Me Mother, a Canadian drag competition reality show. On deck to make this ticket even hotter? Show contestant and Montreal queen Jess Precieuse, who'll be doing a meet-and-greet. Tickets are $15, available via eventbrite.
Watch Contrasting Voices live in concert Dec 7The newest Music Room Chamber Players Series—an off-season dose of classical and composed music from the minds of The Scotia Festival of Music—is a trio of violin, clarinet and piano. As show organizers put it: "While the timbral and registral contrasts of the clarinet-violin-piano trio weren’t explored by composers until the 20th century, the unusual nature of the instrumentation it also its greatest asset... The highlight of the evening is the culmination of all three instruments together, beginning with Arutiunian’s darkly melodic Suite for Clarinet, Violin, and Piano."
The music-makers themselves are Peter Allen, piano; Eileen Walsh, clarinet and Leonardo Perez, violin. The show kicks off at 7:30pm at The Music Room, and tickets ($25-$35) are available via the venue's website.