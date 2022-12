Halifax, here's your Dec 19-21 going out guide

ust because the sun is setting at what feels like 2pm doesn't mean you need to retreat to the couch until Spring's thaw. Proof that there's more to do around town than you might've thought exists right here, in our weekly Sure Things guide. Here's all the fun to be had between





Check out the new The Rolling Stones: UNZIPPED exhibit A touring museum exhibition curated by Mick and the lads themselves, this retrospective showcase is full of Stones memorabilia, like guitars Keith played at significant shows or outfits Mick rocked onstage. The most exciting bit, though, might be seeing artistic treasures other luminaries made for and with the Stones: Projection art by Andy Warhol and couture fashion by Alexander McQueen that have a Stones tie-in are just some of the artifacts on view. This exhibit, which opened Dec 17 and runs until mid-March, is located at 66 Otter Lake Court (in the heart of Bayer's Lake, near the Cineplex Scotiabank Theatre) in a building called Steele Wheels. Timed entry tix range from $30-$88.



See Halifax's Menorah-lighting ceremony Dec 19 Dec 19 and 22:

See a holiday play at Neptune

Grand Parade square is the site for this gathering, which is HRM's official acknowledgement of—and kick-off to—Hanukkah. A reception inside City Hall follows.Neptune's seasonal musical—based on Will Ferrell's smash hit flick—has had its stage run extended twice due to popularity. With tickets continuing to sell hot, a weeknight is a good chance for you to snag seats. Playing nightly until mid-January (except for stat holidays and Mondays), you can get showtime details and ticket costs on Neptune's site Maybe you're feeling more of a traditionalist when it comes to holiday viewing. In that case, Neptune's other seasonal offering—the annual remounting of—is just the ticket. See it nightly (except for stat holidays and Mondays) until Dec 30. Tickets and showtime deets are on Neptune's site