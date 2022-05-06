Halifax, here's how to prepare to watch Neptune's The Rocky Horror Show

The curtain for The Rocky Horror Show (Neptune’s latest production, its season-closing musical, on until June 26) is 7:30pm—or at least, that’s in theory. Usually, productions of the super-racy queer landmark start about an hour-ish earlier, as audience members begin filtering into the venue, dressed as their favourite characters and toting items that reference key moments of the West End musical—which, alongside its 1975 movie remake, is the textbook definition of cult classic. (A quick plot summary for the uninitiated: The play tells the story of a naive young couple, Janet and Scott, who lose their innocence while visiting the mansion of a transvestite scientist, after getting a flat tire.)

See, people don’t just watch Rocky Horror. If theatre’s loftiest ambition is a form of lightening-in-a-bottle communion between actor and audience (something that was confirmed by every single theatre artist I spoke to this pandemic—often in response to my asking what they missed most about the medium), then Rocky Horror is wool socks on carpet: Immediate, guaranteed electric shock for all parties involved.

It’s a shame, then, that audience was all linoleum. As my plus one and I loitered out front at Neptune on opening night, we expected wigs, bustiers, sky-high heels—at least, we figured we’d see some wide-woven fishnets. A couple show-goers were wearing Rocky Horror t-shirts and one or two had on textured tights that felt like a fishnets’ more respectable cousin. “Do you think that’s theme? Or fashion?” We’d ask each other, elbowing to get the other’s attention. It was too tame to tell, so we didn’t dare ask the three to five people we noticed.

click to enlarge Stoo Metz Rocky and Frank N Furter

The theatre itself, meanwhile, was dressed for the occasion. A sheer fabric that was as luminescent-ly rainbow as a gas puddle transformed the doors into portals. Inside, footage from creature features—of which Rocky Horror is equally inspired by and sending up—projected onstage pre-show. As the story progressed, deeper layers of stage and set were revealed, for a gobsmacking effect that showed Neptune has not only pulled out all the stops, but coated them in glitter. I have never seen another play in Halifax with such an extravagant environment. After a season of mostly minimal one-actor shows, the effect was even more dramatic.

And then there was Dr. Frank N. Furter, the play’s anti-hero. Allister MacDonald—fresh off a Merritt Award win for their last Neptune role, Alice In Pantoland’s Mad Hatter—explodes onstage in the sort of pulse-quickening performance that reminds you why you dragged yourself down to Argyle Street to begin with. (And makes you forget that MacDonald is up against Tim Curry’s historic take on the role.) In a deft mix of camp and exactitude, MacDonald manages not only to be the play’s beating heart, but bring a viscerally physical performance that effuses effortlessness.

Everyone lost their minds in the room whenever Furter did or said anything—as is easy to do when witnessing genius. But, when someone is working this hard to meet you half way, it’s really only manners to return the favour.