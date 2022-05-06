Allister MacDonald's performance in Rocky Horror is bound to be a career landmark for the award-winning actor.
Ryan Brown
Allister MacDonald's performance in Rocky Horror is bound to be a career landmark for the award-winning actor.

Halifax, here's how to prepare to watch Neptune's The Rocky Horror Show

An absolute landmark show is happening at the theatre until June 26—but it needs you to do your part.

By

The curtain for The Rocky Horror Show (Neptune’s latest production, its season-closing musical, on until June 26) is 7:30pm—or at least, that’s in theory. Usually, productions of the super-racy queer landmark start about an hour-ish earlier, as audience members begin filtering into the venue, dressed as their favourite characters and toting items that reference key moments of the West End musical—which, alongside its 1975 movie remake, is the textbook definition of cult classic. (A quick plot summary for the uninitiated: The play tells the story of a naive young couple, Janet and Scott, who lose their innocence while visiting the mansion of a transvestite scientist, after getting a flat tire.) 

See, people don’t just watch Rocky Horror. If theatre’s loftiest ambition is a form of lightening-in-a-bottle communion between actor and audience (something that was confirmed by every single theatre artist I spoke to this pandemic—often in response to my asking what they missed most about the medium), then Rocky Horror is wool socks on carpet: Immediate, guaranteed electric shock for all parties involved. 

It’s a shame, then, that audience was all linoleum. As my plus one and I loitered out front at Neptune on opening night, we expected wigs, bustiers, sky-high heels—at least, we figured we’d see some wide-woven fishnets. A couple show-goers were wearing Rocky Horror t-shirts and one or two had on textured tights that felt like a fishnets’ more respectable cousin. “Do you think that’s theme? Or fashion?” We’d ask each other, elbowing to get the other’s attention. It was too tame to tell, so we didn’t dare ask the three to five people we noticed.

click to enlarge Rocky and Frank N Furter - STOO METZ
Stoo Metz
Rocky and Frank N Furter

The theatre itself, meanwhile, was dressed for the occasion. A sheer fabric that was as luminescent-ly rainbow as a gas puddle transformed the doors into portals. Inside, footage from creature features—of which Rocky Horror is equally inspired by and sending up—projected onstage pre-show. As the story progressed, deeper layers of stage and set were revealed, for a gobsmacking effect that showed Neptune has not only pulled out all the stops, but coated them in glitter. I have never seen another play in Halifax with such an extravagant environment. After a season of mostly minimal one-actor shows, the effect was even more dramatic.

And then there was Dr. Frank N. Furter, the play’s anti-hero. Allister MacDonald—fresh off a Merritt Award win for their last Neptune role, Alice In Pantoland’s Mad Hatter—explodes onstage in the sort of pulse-quickening performance that reminds you why you dragged yourself down to Argyle Street to begin with. (And makes you forget that MacDonald is up against Tim Curry’s historic take on the role.) In a deft mix of camp and exactitude, MacDonald manages not only to be the play’s beating heart, but bring a viscerally physical performance that effuses effortlessness. 

Related

Neptune Theatre announces its 60th anniversary season: Stephen King adaptations, big-name musicals and an original reworking of Cape Breton classic Fall On Your Knees await.

Everyone lost their minds in the room whenever Furter did or said anything—as is easy to do when witnessing genius. But, when someone is working this hard to meet you half way, it’s really only manners to return the favour. 

click to enlarge The ensemble numbers in Rocky Horror are diamonds in a sea of bright spots. - STOO METZ
Stoo Metz
The ensemble numbers in Rocky Horror are diamonds in a sea of bright spots.

Rocky Horror’s lasting influence stems, in part, from its midnight movie origins—a part of cinema history from the 1970s that saw risqué or counter-culture films shown at 12:00 AM to packed audiences looking for something very different than what the early show was offering. The movement’s roots trace to New York—and, arguably, to Andy Warhol’s filmography. It is defined by movies that are hilarious, horrifying, rife with sex—and by the audience’s participation. Seeing Rocky Horror, then, at any time of day, means taking on the role of an audience member that’s been rehearsed by crowds since its first release.

Related
The secret to Allister MacDonald's award-winning turn as the Mad Hatter in Neptune's holiday pantomime show? Instead of doubling down on camp, "I just approached the Mad Hatter like they were a real person," the actor says.

Theatre Nova Scotia's 2022 Robert Merritt Awards, recapped: “ I never in my life thought I would win an award for a pantomime—and in fact, at one point, I never thought I'd be in one," best actor winner Allister MacDonald says.

Neptune, to its credit, has clarified what works and what doesn’t by way of audience participation. The list of don’t is short: No food in the theatre or open flame, meaning the classic move of throwing rice and toast is out. (It also isn’t bringing virgins in the audience onstage for a mock sacrifice, as some productions do.) Cards, toilet paper and newspapers are still fair game (each of these items relates to a key prop or phrase in various scenes). People are encouraged to dress up as their favourite character and sport fishnets. 

Another hallmark of the Rocky Horror experience is singing along—and yelling key lines at the cast. So, go ahead and make like the millions of audiences before you and yell at Janet that she’s a whore. It’s only manners.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Related Articles

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Celebrate Star Wars Day with this Dalhousie professor's epic poem about the original trilogy

By Morgan Mullin

Jack Mitchell says reworking Star Wars into an epic poem made Princess Leia his favourite character.

Halifax's Letitia Fraser one of 25 Canadian artists to make Sobey Art Award long list

By Morgan Mullin

Letitia Fraser is one of 25 Canadian artists to make the Sobey Art Award 2022 long list.

Finally, someone wrote the must-read book on Maud Lewis's artwork

By Morgan Mullin

Why don't Andy Warhol and Claude Monet get critical demerit points for revisiting an idea the way Maud Lewis often does?

Neptune Theatre announces its 60th anniversary season

By Morgan Mullin

More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Trending

Celebrate Star Wars Day with this Dalhousie professor's epic poem about the original trilogy

By Morgan Mullin

Jack Mitchell says reworking Star Wars into an epic poem made Princess Leia his favourite character.

Halifax's Letitia Fraser one of 25 Canadian artists to make Sobey Art Award long list

By Morgan Mullin

Letitia Fraser is one of 25 Canadian artists to make the Sobey Art Award 2022 long list.

Neptune Theatre announces its 60th anniversary season

By Morgan Mullin

Stephanie Joline's debut feature Night Blooms blossoms at Cineplex Park Lane this week

By Morgan Mullin

Stephanie Joline (left) says her feature debut is inspired by the "grey areas of touchy topics" like #MeToo.

Member Associations

© 2022 Coast Publishing Ltd.