Paul Atwood
See Braden Lam debut a new single at Sourwood Cider Friday, Nov 18.

Halifax, here is your weekend guide for November 17-20

Sure Things you gotta do, from seeing Braden Lam in concert to a star chef chili cook-off at Cafe Goodluck.

Before you waste another evening flipping between streaming services trying to pick a movie, already, may we suggest leaving the couch behind? Here are some can't-miss Sure Things happening this weekend to take the guesswork out of going out, since we all know these are the most precious days of the week:

See Braden Lam at Sourwood Cider Friday, Nov 18

The SCOAN award-winning singer-songwriter who Tim Baker fans will love returns with a new single at this  Sourwood Cider (5576 Cornwallis Street) showcase, which kicks off at 8:30pm. Billed as a soirée, Lam asks show-goers to spiffy up for the occasion, matching the theme of the new tune "White Dress." Tickets and details are available via Eventbrite.
Dance at Emo Night: Pokemon Edition Friday, Nov 18

Slip into your skinny jeans, draw on some extra eyeliner and make your way to The Marquee (2037 Gottingen Street) for this DJ night that's fuelled by Emo throwback tunes (think Fall Out Boy and Paramore). Drag performances round out the evening, which goes from 9pm-2am. Tickets are $11 in advance, $15 day-of, and available on the 2037 Gottingen website or at the door.

Start your holiday shopping at Craft Nova Scotia's Designer Craft Show from Nov 18-20

Craft show and makers' market season is officially upon us—and this weekend marks the return of the Designer Craft Show from Craft Nova Scotia. Held at Pier 22 on the Halifax waterfront (1031 Marginal Road), the event is juried—meaning there's a high quality control on the artisanal wares available. Handmade treasures from over 70 local makers await at the event, held November 18 from noon to 8pm, November 19 from 10am-6pm and November 20 from 10am-5pm. Entry is $10 and you can buy tickets in advance.
Crown a star chef at Cafe Goodluck's Chili Cookoff Saturday, Nov 19

Cafe Goodluck, the Portland Street anchor of all things delicious, will be slingin' chili during cafe hours Saturday (8am-3pm) as part of a pop-up fundraiser for the Dartmouth Community Fridge. Taste a flight of the rib-sticking stuff, crafted by three local star chefs. Pick your favourite and see who takes home the (proverbial) crown.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast
