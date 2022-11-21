Halifax, here is your going-out guide for November 21-23

J
ust because the sun is setting at what feels like 2pm doesn't mean you need to retreat to the couch until Spring's thaw. Proof that there's more to do around town than you might've thought exists right here, in our weekly Sure Things guide. Get started with these events, from November 21-23:
See Boney M at the Scotiabank Centre Nov 22
A disco daydream brought to glittering light awaits as Boney M takes the Scotiabank stage as part of the band's latest holiday hits tour. Tickets for the 7:30pm show start at $57 and are available via Ticket Atlantic
Watch Neptune's new musical Elf Nov 22-Jan 8
A stage adaptation of the Will Ferrell holiday classic, complete with musical numbers? Christmas fans are so amped, the show already extended its run time before even hitting the stage. Find out what the fuss is about for yourself by catching it opening week. Details and tickets available via Neptune's website
Catch the exhibit opening of Weaving Cultural Identities at Pier 21 Nov 22
The Museum of Immigration's newest exhibition is a touring show all the way from Vancouver. Weaving Cultural Identities is, as the title suggests, a fibre arts-centred showcase, highlighting the rich textile traditions of diverse artists. The official opening takes place at 6pm on Nov 22, but the exhibit itself is on view until January 2023.
See The Iris Trio perform Project Earth: The Blue Chapter at The Music Room Nov 23
The Scotia Festival of Music presents this off-season showcase that stars The Iris Trio, a group of musicians from Newfoundland and New York who've crafted an evening of music and poetry about the climate crisis. As the fest puts it: "Project Earth is a long-term exploration of environmental issues. This current “chapter” features works by the JUNO-nominated Newfoundland composer and jazz pianist Florian Hoefner, and poetry specially written by Governor-General’s Literary Award winner, Don McKay." Get tickets and details on the Music Room show via the Scotia Festival of Music website.