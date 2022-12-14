Halifax, here are the top New Year’s Eve parties to help you ring in 2023

For those who love sequins, are in the thrall of new beginnings, live for champagne popping and that page-one feeling, it’s never too early to start hatching New Year’s Eve plans. Even the rest of us who are still in the holiday scramble could spare a thought about where we want to spend 2022’s waning moments, so that we can snatch up a party-ready look or the requisite tickets before both are sold out.

Regardless which camp you self-identify as a part of, Team Coast has your back with an ever-growing list of the best NYE parties and plans happening around Halifax. Is your event missing from those below? Drop us an email and add it to our listings calendar.

JJ Wilde w/Devon Cole at Grand Parade

We’ll get right to it: The hottest ticket in town this December 31 is actually the city’s free showcase at Grand Parade square (1770 Barrington Street). The open-air show is headlined by Ontario rocker JJ Wilde, the first woman to win the Juno for Rock Album of The Year since Alanis Morissette did for Jagged Little Pill in 1996. If that feat alone isn’t enough for you to bundle up and head out for the 11pm show, the fact that Wilde has warmed the stage for the likes of KISS and Pearl Jam should convince. Opening for Wilde is another CanCon name-of-note: Devon Cole has been taking TikTok by storm with her cowboy-boot-clad take on club music, singing about women’s empowerment in ways that skew both spicy and sweet. Halifax DJs OKAY TK and Meg B get the party started while a midnight fireworks show caps things off.

A Stagger’s New Year’s Eve

Dinner, drinks and drag makes for one glam way to ring in 2023, and Stagger’s in Dartmouth provides the hook-up with a dose of all three this December 31. Rouge Fatale—who celebrated her 20th drag-iversary this summer—takes the stage alongside drag artist Richard Rockhard and a slew of TBA talent. Two sets of performance are held: 5:30-7pm and 8-9:30pm, followed by karaoke from 10pm-midnight. A champagne toast is included in your ticket cost, along with a three-course meal (cast-iron seared salmon or eggplant parmesan). Tix are $45 or $60 for VIPs and are available by emailing thequeerdospresents@gmail.com.

Century Samuel w/DJ Douvet, DJ Swee at Gus’ Pub

If your ideal NYE is spent sweating and shaking on the dance floor, this trio of wax-spinners have your back, with a playlist that’ll hit the perfect sweet spot between know-all-the-words favourites to new gems.

djWHOOkid at Level8

Level8 nightclub (1800 Argyle street, on the 8th floor) has quickly proved itself an after-dark destination for the downtown set this year, hosting stars as unlikely and disparate as Afroman and Tech N9ne. Now, it caps off 2022 in the same fashion by inviting The Mixtape King himself, G-Unit label-mate djWHOOkid. Not familiar? Peeping his wiki page is like looking through the Yellow Pages of recent rap history: Everyone from J. Cole to Nipsey Hustle to Snoop Dogg to D12 has had their work sliced ‘n’ diced by WHOOkid. Tickets range from $57.67 - $79.74 and are available now from Love of Live Entertainment Group.

The Trews at Casino Nova Scotia

Antigonish’s biggest musical export comes home for a Dec 31 showcase at Casino Nova Scotia that promises to make Can-Rock lovers dance in their seats. Tickets start at $79.99 via Ticket Atlantic.

A Classy Metalcore New Year’s Eve Party at The Seahorse

Bust out your fanciest combat boots for this Dec 30 (yup, that's right: New Year's Eve Eve) celebration that sees a host of the city’s most exciting hardcore acts screaming and shredding—including the band Botfly and Pale Ache, both of which released pandemic-era albums that are constantly spinning at Coast HQ. It all goes down at The Seahorse at 9pm. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door.

CLOVERDALE w/Troy Power, Nausikaa, Chillier, Randora, Wobble Wallah, Vero, KDZ

This Marquee Ballroom bash might be the longest list of acts playing together this New Year’s Eve—and it’s definitely the biggest celebration of techno and house music happening in HRM. The party starts at 9pm on Dec 31 and tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door.

Glow Gardens

The Halifax Exhibition Centre has transformed into a maze of Christmas lights known as Glow Gardens this month. A family-focused New Year’s Eve celebration will be held here on Dec 31, perfect for those looking for Instagram bait to light up their stories. Details and costs available via Glow Halifax’s site.