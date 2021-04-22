Halifax goes back into lockdown to fight community spread 

“T
here's community spread in Halifax Regional Municipality,” premier Iain Rankin said at a COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon with chief medical officer of health Robert Strang. Confirming that the recent surge of infections means COVID's third wave has hit Nova Scotia, Strankin announced a "circuit breaker" lockdown for HRM and surrounding areas that comes into effect Friday, April 23 at 8am. The lockdown is slated to last at least four weeks, until May 20 at the earliest.
Nova Scotia is much better off than provinces like Ontario, which reported over 4,000 new cases Wednesday, Quebec (1,200 new cases) and Alberta (almost 1,700). Quebec and British Columbia have also detected the new double-mutated B1617 variant that originated in India.
But our perceived advantages are not reason to let our guard down in Nova Scotia, especially as cases climb. “After talking with my team about the cases they were investigating it is clear that strong measures at this time is an absolute necessity,” Strang said at the briefing.
“I know this is not good news,” he said. “But restrictions are needed.”
At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.
Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!
Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.