Stoo Metz
Halifax Fringe Festival opens the box office for its 33rd annual event

Tickets for the 55 shows in this year's event go on sale August 11.

There's lots going on over at Halifax Fringe HQ today, between the announcement of the new festival Executive Director Sara Graham *and* the official opening of the box office for this year's event. The uncensored, unjuried festival brings live performance and art in an ever-growing variety of mediums to spaces across Halifax's downtown and north end from September 1 to 11. But with 55 shows on offer, a strategy is useful for theatre junkies to maximize their time. ("I'm thinking about making a spreadsheet," Graham joked in an exclusive interview with The Coast earlier this week announcing her new role at Fringe.)

And while running from venue to venue for back-to-back shows has long been a Fringe freak's schedule in early September, the fest is reminding folks that COVID-19's continued presence means crowd capacity will remain reduced—therefore making having advance tickets all the more key. (Here's a link to the official Fringe box office.)

From stand-up comedy sets to board-game inspired burlesque shows to magic-performing clowns to jukebox musicals, every show you never knew you needed to see will be part of Fringe's 2022 roster. Check the festival site for full listings, which are broken down alphabetically from A to G, from H to L, from M to S and from T to Z.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city's creative class to larger cultural pieces.
