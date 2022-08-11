Halifax Fringe Festival opens the box office for its 33rd annual event

And while running from venue to venue for back-to-back shows has long been a Fringe freak's schedule in early September, the fest is reminding folks that COVID-19's continued presence means crowd capacity will remain reduced—therefore making having advance tickets all the more key. (Here's a link to the official Fringe box office.)
From stand-up comedy sets to board-game inspired burlesque shows to magic-performing clowns to jukebox musicals, every show you never knew you needed to see will be part of Fringe's 2022 roster. Check the festival site for full listings, which are broken down alphabetically from A to G, from H to L, from M to S and from T to Z.