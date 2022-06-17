Halifax Fringe Festival is seeking a new executive director

E

"I love the Fringe, and I'm excited to return to being a Fringe Festival artist and audience member," says Poole in a release announcing that this September will be her last in the role of executive director.



Prior to running the fest, Poole made her name in the Halifax theatre world with her complex, gritty original productions—including her play

, which would go on to be adapted into a film of the same name by legendary Halifax director Thom Fitzgerald. Many of these pieces made their debut at Fringe.

The release adds that Poole is departing to "

refocus on her own creative pursuits"—which means, hopefully, that soon there'll be a new Poole play to go see.





Meanwhile, Applications are now open for Poole's replacement, with the festival summarizing the position as follows: "

The Executive Director will oversee all aspects of the organization's operations, including planning, administration, funding, logistics, and execution of the Halifax Fringe Festival. They will be a passionate leader dedicated to the organization's mission of creating an accessible space for everyone to express themselves through performance."



Sound like you? Check out the complete job posting (which closes July 8) on the Sound like you? Check out the complete job posting (which closes July 8) on the Fringe website

very September for the last seven years, Halifax Fringe Festival executive director Lee-Ann Poole has steered a mighty ship into port. The Fringe is an eleven-day blitz of indie, un-juried, uncensored theatre, bringing everything from one-person shows to conceptual circus performance to venues all over the city—in a total of 55+ productions and over 350 individual shows.But soon, Poole will be passing the helm to new hands.