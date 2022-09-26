Film still

Halifax filmmaker Leah Johnston screens Mother's Skin at Vancouver International Film Festival

The short will also show at Montreal's Festival du Nouveau Cinema this fall.

By

By the fall of 2021, the local film biz was roaring back to life after a series of COVID-related shutdowns: Things we moving, sets were cropping up all over, and Screen Nova Scotia was announcing an industry-wide boom.

Local filmmaker Leah Johnston was both an example of the buzz and completely outside of it, filming a 1970s-set short on 16mm film in Sambro, NS. An NYU Tisch School alum, Johnston's shorts are no strangers to sweeping the fest circuit: Her 2016 flick Ingrid and the Black Hole was long-listed for an Academy Award and nabbed the Telefilm: Not Short on Talent prize when it showed at the Cannes Film Festival.

The project she spent fall 2021 shooting is called Mother's Skin and it follows a neglected six-year-old's attempt to cope with her mother's depression and her father's alcoholism. When the child discovers a secret hidden within their home, her world shifts completely.

Mother's Skin stars actual six-year-old Briar Mosher in her first acting role. The film will be making its international debut early next month at the Vancouver International Film Festival before showing at Montreal's Festival du Nouveau Cinema and New Brunswick's Silver Wave Film Festival this fall.

Peep the official film trailer below:

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
More

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Staging the first-love story of the first modern lesbian in Crypthand

By Morgan Mullin

Staging the first-love story of the first modern lesbian in Crypthand

Neptune Theatre announces five audition notices

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune Theatre announces five audition notices

Updated: What Hurricane Fiona means to Halifax's weekend plans

By Morgan Mullin

Updated: What Hurricane Fiona means to Halifax's weekend plans

Walter Borden’s The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time sees a master revisiting and restitching their opus

By Morgan Mullin

Walter Borden’s The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time sees a master revisiting and restitching their opus
More »
More Arts + Culture »
All Arts + Music »

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

The Coast Daily email newsletter is your extra dose of the city Monday through Friday. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.


Recent Comments

Trending

Walter Borden’s The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time sees a master revisiting and restitching their opus

By Morgan Mullin

Walter Borden’s The Last Epistle of Tightrope Time sees a master revisiting and restitching their opus

Updated: What Hurricane Fiona means to Halifax's weekend plans

By Morgan Mullin

Updated: What Hurricane Fiona means to Halifax's weekend plans

Neptune Theatre announces five audition notices

By Morgan Mullin

Neptune Theatre announces five audition notices

All the poetry books you'll want to 'add to cart', thanks to AfterWords Literary Festival

By Morgan Mullin

All the poetry books you'll want to 'add to cart', thanks to AfterWords Literary Festival

Member Associations

© 2022 Overstory Media Group