Halifax film buffs, do you have what it takes to direct the Atlantic International Film Festival?

Longtime festival head Wayne Carter is stepping down from the event March 31.

Wayne Carter was executive director of the FIN Atlantic International Film Fest from 2012 to 2022.
Wayne Carter was executive director of the FIN Atlantic International Film Fest from 2012 to 2022.
Every September, the FIN Atlantic International Film Festival takes over big screens at Cineplex Park Lane—and once upon a (recent) time, at the dearly departed Oxford Theatre—showing a mix of new local films, Oscar bait and buzzy international offerings. It's a popcorn-fuelled paradise for movie lovers—and now, with longtime festival executive director Wayne Carter stepping down, it's hiring.
Carter took over the festival in 2012, after working as vice president at Warner Home Video and gaining a foothold in the industry in Toronto for a decade. He's officially parting ways with FIN on March 31—but  film fanatics can shoot their shot to lead the biggest film festival east of Montreal now, as the job listing has already been made live (though no salary is stated in the description). 

For the rest of us, FIN 2022 will take place from September 15-22.
Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
