Food + Drink
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

September 23, 2020 Food + Drink » Burger Week

Halifax Burger Week is back 

Mask and you shall receive, October 22-31.

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

What's happening in Halifax this Labour Day Weekend
Remembering Menz & Mollyz
Nick Nemeroff tells us a joke
Some Tidal Bay for you city rollers
David Myles, hopeless romantic
Top Stories
Advertisement:

more articles in Food + Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. The last days of the old Lion's Head   (Food + Drink Feature)
  2. Challah at your girl   (Food + Drink Feature)
  3. Dear Friend wants to get as cozy as COVID will allow   (New Restaurants)
  4. 21 wing nights to feast on   (Food + Drink Feature)
  5. Nine local, Black-owned restaurants to support now (and always)   (Food + Drink Feature)
  6. Halifax meets its matcha   (New Restaurants)
  7. What you need to know about wining and dining with a mask   (Food + Drink Feature)
  8. Bedford Highway getting a beer garden this month   (New Restaurants)
  9. Truly Tasty opens   (The Feed)
  10. There’s a new cheesecake in town   (New Restaurants)
Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.