Halifax Burger Week is back 

After a six long months of postponement, new normals, adjusting to dining-out best practices and talking with restaurants about the best way forward, we’re excited to announce Halifax Burger Week 2020 is happening! And it’s not just a week, either. The eighth annual burger celebration runs for the last 10 days of October, starting Thursday, October 22 and running through Saturday, October 31.

It’s no secret that the pandemic makes it more important than ever to support local businesses, and keep Halifax’s entrepreneurial spirit thriving. At the same time, the safety of restaurant staff and customers is vital.



When we postponed Burger Week in March, it was the right decision. And the decision to bring it back now is one The Coast and our Halifax Burger Week partners make after getting advice from the Restaurant Association of Nova Scotia, listening to Nova Scotia’s chief public health doctor Robert Strang, consulting with local government and watching as new safety practices around COVID-19 rolled out.

Naturally Burger Week will look a little different this year of Covid. For example, there will be:

• physical distancing everywhere

• mandatory masks

• more hand-washing opportunities

• lots of take-out options

• 10 days to dine

But the things that make Burger Week great haven’t changed at all:

• supporting local business

• raising money for Feed Nova Scotia

• tasty burgers for days



Although Burger Week is a Coast production, it has its own website at BurgerWeek.co. Head there for more info, including descriptions and photos of this year’s burgs, ways we’re staying C19 safe, take-out options, contest and more fun.

