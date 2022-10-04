Halifax artist Ivan Flores wins provincial prize in BMO 1st Art! competition

Flores is one of 12 artists across the country to be recognized by the 20-year-old award.

By

When it comes to local art stars on the come-up, few are glittering brighter than Ivan Flores: It was announced today that the NSCAD student has won the provincial division of the BMO 1st Art! Competition.  An annual prize with a two decade tenure, 1st Art! recognizes an artwork (and artist) from each province and territory with a prize of $7,500. This year, Flores was up against 345 other submissions across the country.

The work Flores took home the purse for is a handwoven twill banner, part of a series the artist created that explores messages from dreams. 1st Art! adds that the "reverse twill double weave pick-up technique used throughout each piece parallels the space needed to contemplate aspects of heritage, identity and selfhood, which are the root of their practice."

The series of handwoven works also netted Flores the 2022 NSCAD Student Art Award Grand Prize, an annual award that sees students' submissions judged by the curator of the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia, as well as NSCAD faculty.

Flores's winning works—titled Mother Giant—will show alongside the other provincial finalists in a showcase at the University of Toronto Art Museum from October 26 to November 19.

