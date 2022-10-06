Halifax artist issues call-out for 100 volunteers to help create her next masterpiece

This weekend, though, you have a chance to help make a masterpiece happen: Turnbull is looking for 100 volunteers to don her masks for a large-scale photo shoot that will be held at Point Pleasant Park's Cambridge Battery on Saturday, October 8 from 4-6pm. The group photo has some ground rules: Turnbull needs participants to RSVP to selfportraitmaskproject@gmail.com and requests you wear dark colours and dress in warm layers. "This huge photoshoot will entail 100 participants each embodying a different variation of Turnbull's self-portrait in mask form. Together the group photo and videos will capture an eerie gathering of her 'multiple selves' standing together and performing basic movements," a press release that accompanied the call-out says.
More details will be communicated with participants via email, but a rain date for the project (if needed) will be Monday, October 10 from 4-6pm.