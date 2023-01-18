 Halifax architect Brian MacKay-Lyons appointed to the Order of Canada | Arts + Culture | Halifax, Nova Scotia | THE COAST

Halifax architect Brian MacKay-Lyons appointed to the Order of Canada

His firm is behind iconic Halifax buildings like Queen's Marque and NSCAD's Port Campus.

By

Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Lines so crisp they paper cut the sky, colours so in tune with their surroundings they feel lifted from nature, banks of windows flooded with light: Chances are, you know a building designed by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple when you see it—if for no other reason than the strong visual style has become a stalwart of east coast architecture. It feels unsurprising, then, to say that yesterday Brian MacKay-Lyons was appointed to the Order of Canada—even if he’s only the 40th architect in the country to be bestowed the honour.


MacKay-Lyons was recognized, as per a release “for his contributions to architecture, notably through his vernacular designs that celebrate Nova Scotia culture.” Part of why his work is so recognizable is how it “features Atlantic Canadian vernacular materials and construction

Techniques”, as the release puts it—all while taking into account the surrounding landscape.


Here, in celebration of MacKay-Lyons’s big win, we’re sharing three of the most notable and innovative buildings he and his firm have created:


Queen's Marque

The yassification of the Halifax waterfront begins and ends with this development, which combines pedestrian passages and pier buildings that connect the city and the waterfront. It's also home to a host of restaurants, the Muir hotel, private residences, offices and retail space.

Maynard Place

click to enlarge Halifax architect Brian MacKay-Lyons appointed to the Order of Canada
Chances are that you've wandered past this rental property on the corners of Maynard and Falkland Street in Halifax's north end. The quintessential east cost wooden shingles and seafarer's yellow contrast perfectly with the metal work surrounding the stairs and upper level.

NSCAD's Port Campus

click to enlarge Halifax architect Brian MacKay-Lyons appointed to the Order of Canada
Here's what NSCAD's Port Campus looks like from the Halifax harbour.
A 300-foot long renovation of a former industrial warehouse (with a half-mile long addition), this three-story behemoth is home to craft, design and fine art courses for NSCAD. A glass curtain seawall the length of the building allows for a panoramic harbour view you can't get anywhere else—but the view of the high-contrast building itself isn't hard on the eyes, either.

Tags

About The Author

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
Read More about Morgan Mullin
Get more stories like this delivered to your inbox by signing up for The Coast Daily newsletter.

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Latest in Arts + Culture

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Jan 19-22

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Jan 19-22

Canada’s first collage-focused gallery opens in Halifax this month

By Morgan Mullin

Canada’s first collage-focused gallery opens in Halifax this month

Halifax, here's your going out guide for Jan 16-18

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax, here's your going out guide for Jan 16-18

Theatre Nova Scotia announces new executive director

By Morgan Mullin

Theatre Nova Scotia announces new executive director
More »
More Arts + Culture
All Arts + Music

C19 Need to Know

Poll

Recent Comments

Trending

Hey Halifax, here's how to dance away your winter blues

By Morgan Mullin

Hey Halifax, here's how to dance away your winter blues

G-Unit's Tony Yayo announces Halifax concert

By Morgan Mullin

G-Unit's Tony Yayo announces Halifax concert

Halifax Pride's upheaval: what we know so far

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax Pride's upheaval: what we know so far

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Jan 19-22

By Morgan Mullin

Halifax, here's your weekend guide for Jan 19-22

Member Associations

© 2023 Overstory Media Group