News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

June 24, 2020 News + Opinion » City

Halifax approves ambitious and unprecedented climate plan 

A plan so good Mayor Mike Savage says he could take it to the UN.

By

Tags: , , , ,

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a voluntary donation using the button below. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Nightmare at Wood Street   (City)
  2. Halifax’s largest catering and tourism groups have laid off almost all staff this summer   (City)
  3. The Harbour Hopper prepares for a summer with no tourists   (City)
  4. Canada should require more than a Grade 12 education for police and RCMP officers   (Voice of the City)
  5. Before the murder and after, the life of Tyler Richards   (City)
  6. Just the news on COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, for the week starting June 22   (COVID-19)
  7. Where to get a locally made mask in Halifax   (COVID-19)
  8. Where you can give money to support Black organizations and lives right now   (City)
  9. It's time for white people in Halifax to get down to work on racism   (City)
  10. MDMA likely laced with fentanyl leads to overdose and death in Halifax   (Voice of the City)

COVID-19

More »

Reality Bites

More »

Shoptalk

More »

Real Time Web Analytics

© 2020 Coast Publishing Ltd.