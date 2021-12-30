Halifax announces lineup for virtual NYE concert

Haligonians and Dartmouthians will be ringing in New Year’s Eve virtually this year thanks to the fifth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and rising cases of the Omicron variant in Nova Scotia.



On Wednesday, HRM staff released the lineup of local musicians that will appear in this year’s celebration, which will be broadcast on the municipality’s Youtube Channel beginning at 11pm.

Viewers will have the chance to choose between two performances, the first of which will also be broadcast on Eastlink Community TV channels 10 and 160. Both will be hosted by comedian Travis Lindsay of Just for Laughs and This Hours has 22 Minutes fame.

The first broadcast will star local alt-pop duo Neon Dreams, as well as a tribute to the winter solstice by youth group The Iron Tide Singers from Millbrook First Nation. It will also feature a tribute to the Golden Era of Music by singer-songwriter Terra Spencer of Windsor, N.S. There will be a welcome message from Mayor Mike Savage, and other special guest appearances.

The second broadcast will be led by tech and house music DJ Cloverdale, who promises some big bass beats. They’ll be followed by DJ OKAY TK, who will alternate between spitting lines and laying down smooth R&B rhythms. The second broadcast won’t disappoint in the athletic department either, with performances from professional dancers, acrobats and finally, a catwalk full of local designs strutted by the talents at Soli Models.