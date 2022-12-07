Two of the buzziest names in Canadian pop are headlining Halifax's free New Year's Eve show

Wilde—who's opened for KISS and Pearl Jam—burst into the Can-rock mainstream earlier this year, as the first woman to win the Rock Album of the Year Juno since Alanis Morissette in 1996. Mixing crunchy, 1970s-y guitars with smoky vocals, Wilde's brand of velvet-edged rock brings a rough-and-tumble Sheryl Crow or platform-shoed version of The Beaches to mind.
Sharing the bill with Wilde is Devon Cole, the cowboy-boot-wearing, TikTok famous indie pop darling who's made headlines for her consent-themed redux of Robin Thicke's "Blurred Lines". Halifax DJs OKAY TK and Meg B get the party started with dance-focused opening sets. It all goes down December 31 at 11pm—and, as usual, the concert is capped off with a fireworks display.
New Year's Eve at Grand Parade feat. JJ Wilde, Devon ColeWhen: Dec 31
Where: Grand Parade square (1770 Barrington Street)
Time: 11pm
Tickets: This is a free, un-ticketed show.