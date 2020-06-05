Half of the city’s highest-paid staff work for Halifax Regional Police Sunshine list is full of cops as calls to question police funding grow louder.

These are big numbers, but it's hard to make sense of how they fit in with the municipality as a whole. Adding to the confusion, capital budgets can be saved up over several years before the money is spent. So as a first step towards understanding, let's put the city's capital spending aside and focus on operations: money spent to keep the city working day to day. This chart shows a breakdown of budgeted operational spending for each business unit in the original budget for the 2019/20 year. Policing is the third-highest item, just ahead of public transit and significantly more than the "Fire + Emergency" line. The COVID-cuts were spread fairly evenly across the departments–so the graph after tomorrow's meeting will follow the same pattern if no big changes are made.

