Hal-Con returns this weekend

click to enlarge Kate Inglis Author Jo Treggiari—bestseller of many YA thrillers—stars at Hal-Con 2021.

Time to dust off your cosplay wigs: Hal-Con is back. While this year's slate is significantly smaller-scale than past Cons, it still packs a wallop, particularly for the bookworms in the crowd: Author of the Governor General Award-nominated The Grey Sisters, Jo Treggiari, is one of several noted sci-fi/fantasy/YA authors on the 2021 event guest list.

Noted cosplayer Hirari Ann (known in Japan for her resemblance to CGI game characters) and screenwriter Nick Morris (his full-length horror debut Becky dropped last summer, starring Kevin James) will also make appearances from Oct 23-24 at the Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle Street). More details at hal-con.com.