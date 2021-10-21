The Coast
Hal-Con 2021 may be scaled down compared to some previous editions—that’s Gandalf pictured in 2015—but it's a big comeback after last year's COVID cancellation.

Hal-Con returns this weekend

The east coast's geekiest sci-fi convention returns Oct 23-24.

click to enlarge Author Jo Treggiari—bestseller of many YA thrillers—stars at Hal-Con 2021. - KATE INGLIS
Kate Inglis
Author Jo Treggiari—bestseller of many YA thrillers—stars at Hal-Con 2021.

Time to dust off your cosplay wigs: Hal-Con is back. While this year's slate is significantly smaller-scale than past Cons, it still packs a wallop, particularly for the bookworms in the crowd: Author of the Governor General Award-nominated The Grey Sisters, Jo Treggiari, is one of several noted sci-fi/fantasy/YA authors on the 2021 event guest list.

Noted cosplayer Hirari Ann (known in Japan for her resemblance to CGI game characters) and screenwriter Nick Morris (his full-length horror debut Becky dropped last summer, starring Kevin James) will also make appearances from Oct 23-24 at the Halifax Convention Centre (1650 Argyle Street). More details at hal-con.com.

