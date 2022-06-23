Star of The Princess Bride, Cary Elwes, has been announced as a guest for Hal-Con 2022.
Star of The Princess Bride, Cary Elwes, has been announced as a guest for Hal-Con 2022.

Hal-Con 2022 announces dates, first wave of guests

Tickets for the October event go on sale June 24.

By

The good-time geekery of Hal-Con will return to its full-capacity, in-person glory this fall. The festival announced this week it'll be holding its 2022 event from October 28-30 at the Halifax Convention Centre.

Tickets are going on sale tomorrow, June 24, at 7pm on Hal-Con's website. But what can you expect to see at the annual gathering? So far, actor D.B. Woodside has been named as a guest (his IMDb page cites his roles as Jeff Malone on Suits, Wayne Palmer on 24 and his stint as Principal Robin Wood on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as his most recognizable roles)—alongside yesterday's announcement that Cary Elwes will be attending. Elwes is best known for his role as Wesley in cult classic film The Princess Bride, but his resume also includes Stranger Things and the Saw movie franchise.

Hal-Con celebrates cosplay, comic books and all things nerdy every fall in downtown Halifax. The very first Hal-Con was held in 1977 at Dalhousie University, but by the mid-1980s, the event had petered out. A 2008 revival brings you the fest you love and know today, where celebs from cult shows and comic artists from all over commune with cosplayers, RPG lovers and more. Get all the details on this year's event on the Hal-Con website.

Morgan Mullin

Morgan is the Arts & Entertainment Editor at The Coast, where she writes about everything from what to see and do around Halifax to profiles of the city’s creative class to larger cultural pieces. She’s been with The Coast since 2016.
