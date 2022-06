Hal-Con 2022 announces dates, first wave of guests

T

The good-time geekery of Hal-Con will return to its full-capacity, in-person glory this fall. The festival announced this week it'll be holding its 2022 event from October 28-30 at the Halifax Convention Centre.Tickets are going on sale tomorrow, June 24, at 7pm on Hal-Con's website . But what can you expect to see at the annual gathering? So far, actor D.B. Woodside has been named as a guest (his IMDb page cites his roles as Jeff Malone on Suits, Wayne Palmer on 24 and his stint as Principal Robin Wood on Buffy the Vampire Slayer as his most recognizable roles)—alongside yesterday's announcement that Cary Elwes will be attending. Elwes is best known for his role as Wesley in cult classic film The Princess Bride but his resume also includes Saw and the Hellboy movie franchise.Hal-Con celebrates cosplay, comic books and all things nerdy every fall in downtown Halifax. The very first Hal-Con was held in 1977 at Dalhousie University, but by the mid-1980s, the event had petered out. A 2008 revival brings you the fest you love and know today, where celebs from cult shows and comic artists from all over commune with cosplayers, RPG lovers and more. Get all the details on this year's event on the Hal-Con website