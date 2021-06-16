News + Opinion
Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

June 16, 2021 News + Opinion » City

Fitness businesses in Nova Scotia can operate at 50 percent capacity starting Wednesday. STOCK

Fitness businesses in Nova Scotia can operate at 50 percent capacity starting Wednesday. STOCK

Gyms in Halifax can let their clients in for Phase 2 

Nova Scotia allows gyms/yoga studios/fitness facilities to reopen for the first time since April.

By

Tags:

Support The Coast

At a time when the city needs local coverage more than ever, we’re asking for your help to support independent journalism. We are committed as always to providing free access to readers, particularly as we confront the impact of COVID-19 in Halifax and beyond.

Read more about the work we do here, or consider making a donation. Thank you for your support!

Pin It
Favourite
Print
Email
Share

Trending

Nova Scotia gives free admission to all provincial museums this summer
Rita’s Retreat: Cape Breton’s answer to Graceland becomes an Airbnb
Phase 2 reopening is a go Wednesday in Nova Scotia
6 event picks, including Keonté Beals at the 2021 ECMAs
125+ patios mapped for Halifax summer 2021
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Latest in City

more articles in News + Opinion »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

C19 Need to Know

Get more Halifax

Our Thursday email gets you caught up with The Coast. Sign up and go deep on Halifax.

Coast Top Ten

Most Read
Most Shared
Most Discussed
  1. Phase 2 reopening is a go Wednesday in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  2. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Tuesday, Jun 15   (COVID-19)
  3. Timeline of Nova Scotia’s 2021 reopening plan   (COVID-19)
  4. How to reschedule your second COVID-19 vaccine dose in Nova Scotia   (COVID-19)
  5. COVID cases and news for Nova Scotia on Monday, Jun 14   (COVID-19)
  6. Where to get a rapid COVID-19 test this week (June 14-20)   (COVID-19)
  7. Getting blamed for our own murders   (Opinion)
  8. The Coast is back with the 26th annual Best Of Halifax readers' survey results   (City)
  9. Strang’s updated AZ advice   (COVID-19)
  10. Why 75% herd immunity is really 85% vaccinated   (COVID-19)

© 2021 Coast Publishing Ltd.