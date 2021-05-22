Grill Way Catering brings authentic Syrian flavours to Halifax 

I

It’s been just over one year since they opened their doors and already are making their mark, not only serving the middle eastern communities but communities across in the province.

The chef and butcher behind Grill Way, Al Masalmeh, first started working in a butcher shop when he was ten years old. When he immigrated to Nova Scotia in 2015 with his wife, Ansam Falouje and four children, he didn’t know that just five years later they would open their own butcher shop and restaurant counter here.

Grill Way suffered a break-in at the restaurant in the fall of 2020 and is still recovering from that loss. But that hasn’t stopped Al Masalmeh from serving up a glorious menu of charcoaled grilled meats and veggies for everyone to indulge in. From kofta and chicken shish kebabs to ready-to-grill homemade spicy burger patties.

If you’re looking for a meal to share with a friend or loved one, the mix kebab plate will leave you feeling full and happy. Let us give you the details from the top of the plate to the bottom.

First, you’ll find a warm, freshly-made pita, and when you lift that up you’ll find perfectly grilled pearl onions and tomatoes. Next to those, you will see three or four large pieces of lamb and beef kofta, marinated with onions, parsley and garlic. As you make your way across the plate, you’ll then find chicken shish taowq kebabs made from juicy and tender chicken breast marinated in tahini, yogurt, vinegar and mixed spices—giving them a nice refreshing heat. All of these delicious kebabs are then covered in a blanket of chopped parsley and onions marinated in sumac and lemon juice, to bring some tangy flavour to the richness and heat of the meats.

Oh! And we cannot forget about the homemade garlic sauce, which you will need to top off your perfect bite. We recommend you order an extra sauce if you’re a garlic fan.

You should be full by now. But we really hope you have room for dessert. As we move into the warmest months of the year, keep a look out for the summer patio—it’s shared with Syrian ice cream shop Booza Emessa.

If you have the capacity and the means, we hope you will enjoy both your next Syrian take-out meal and a frozen treat.