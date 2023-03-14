Great Lake Swimmers announce May 26 Halifax show

Great Lake Swimmers announced today that the band will be coming to Halifax for a May 26 show at St. Matthew's Church.
A Canadian indie staple that's 20 years strong, Great Lake Swimmers has been compared to Neil Young, Gram Parsons and Sufjan Steeves, making over a dozen albums that sit on the sonic spectrum between folk and rock. Now, it's dropping its first album in five years—Uncertain Country–in April. The Halifax gig is part of the album's tour. A press release about the album and tour states that "a theme of questioning" courses throughout Uncertain Country's 11 tracks.
The Halifax show has yet to announce an opening act, but will take place at 8pm. Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, March 17 at 10am via Sonic Concerts—and are $34.20 in advance and $39.31 the day of the show.
